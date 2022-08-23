InstantGMP Inc. celebrates four years with Cartesian Therapeutics

InstantGMP PRO Software allows the renowned RNA cell therapy company, Cartesian Therapeutics, to move from preclinical development to clinical testing more efficiently and effectively.

CARY, N.C., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InstantGMP™ celebrates four years of proudly supporting Cartesian Therapeutics' groundbreaking work in the field of RNA cell therapy via our -all-in-one manufacturing and quality system, InstantGMP PRO.

Based in Gaithersburg, MD, Cartesian Therapeutics is a pioneer in RNA cell therapy. A new category in disease therapeutics, RNA cell therapy combines the RNA from RNA therapeutics with the immune cell from DNA-based cell therapy. This combination allows cells to both produce and deliver RNA therapeutics to the source of the disease in a safer and more precise method.

As a fully integrated company, Cartesian Therapeutics performs all of their discovery, manufacturing and quality management in-house. To help them make this possible, Cartesian Therapeutics searched for a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) software that could help them improve their processes, increase productivity, and ensure quality and accuracy at every phase.

They chose the industry's only all-in-one GMP software: InstantGMP PRO.

"Since we do everything in-house at Cartesian Therapeutics, we wanted to invest in a GMP software that did everything in one system," said Murat Kalayoglu, MD, PhD, President & Chief Executive Officer of Cartesian Therapeutics. "When we began to research software, we discovered that most products only supported one aspect of GMP manufacturing. There were others that supported multiple needs, but they would still require us to purchase additional platforms to essentially fill in the gaps. When we found InstantGMP PRO, it met all of our needs."

"Having this all-in-one system in place allows us to move from preclinical development to clinical trials quickly," Kalayoglu continued. "Right now, we have three assets in clinical development for three different disease categories. Accomplishing these goals so quickly was possible thanks to InstantGMP PRO software."

As the industry's only all-in-one GMP software solution, InstantGMP PRO provides Cartesian Therapeutics with the following features:

Make To Order Batch Records: Simplifies the development and approval processes for Clinical Trials Material manufacturing.

Quality Management System (QMS): Allows users to set quality assurance activities, easily document deviations, perform investigations, and better manage raw materials and outgoing finished products.

Inventory Management: Permits users to trace, monitor and record every step of the inventory process.

Document Management System (DMS): Enables users to store, organize and secure access to all production files.

Sandbox: Provides customers with a completely blank copy of the software so they can test, train, develop and experiment in a safe environment without negatively impacting the information in the official database.

As with all of its GMP software solutions, InstantGMP PRO is frequently updated with new features and benefits, and is validated out of the box. These system updates allow customers like Cartesian Therapeutics to improve their processes so they can remain at the forefront of their industry.

For four years, Cartesian Therapeutics has benefited from the enhanced productivity and quality control provided by InstantGMP PRO software. In turn, InstantGMP has enjoyed supporting this pioneering company and their breakthroughs in RNA cell therapeutics for autoimmune, oncologic, and respiratory disorders.

We look forward to continuing our relationship with Cartesian Therapeutics as they continue to revolutionize the RNA cell therapy industry!

To learn more about InstantGMP PRO all-in-one manufacturing and quality software, contact us to schedule a demonstration.

About InstantGMP™, Inc.

Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP").

As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company's updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in an electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.

Media Contact

Jeremy Hall, InstantGMP Inc., 757-659-4500, jhall@instantgmp.com

Robert Pochadt, InstantGMP Inc., 215-275-9660, rpochadt@instantgmp.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE InstantGMP Inc.