Author Jann Franklin's new book "Trading Bright Lights for Lightning Bugs" is a heartwarming realistic tale about transitioning from city life to a small rural town

Recent release "Trading Bright Lights for Lightning Bugs" is from Page Publishing author Jann Franklin. It is about Jen Guidry and her family moving from the big city of Dallas, Texas, to a small rural town in Graisseville, Louisiana. Jen loved living in the city with all the options it had to offer her, but she chose to stay with her husband and deal with the trepidation and adjustments she must handle.

GRAND CANE, Iowa, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jann Franklin, a woman from the small town of Grand Cane, Louisiana, who has faced similar circumstances as the main character, which is what motivated her to create this novel, has completed her new book "Trading Bright Lights for Lightning Bugs": a gripping and potent story about moving to a small town from a big city.

As her character Jen states, "I started to protest, but as I looked at Mike's face, I saw pure joy. I saw my city guy for what he really was, a small-town man dressed in khakis and a golf shirt. I loved this man with my very soul, and I could not continue to watch him die a little every day. As much as I loved the bright lights, I was going to have to give them up. For the love of my life, I was going to have to trade them in for lightning bugs.

"Thus began our move to Graisseville (pronounced 'Graceville'), a village in Louisiana with a population of less than five hundred. The men in my life were enthralled with the upcoming reality that they would be surrounded by trees and open spaces. Their dad remembered when he got to just run. He wanted his boys to have the same childhood that he had, the opportunity to just run. I got that, I truly did. As a mom of boys five and three, I saw the benefits of sending my boys outside to just run. Yet I was wondering how far I would have to go to get a good cup of coffee."

Published by Page Publishing, Jann Franklin's uplifting tale details the life of a woman named Jen Guidry, who has to leave her coveted big city life behind in order to appease her husband who is a small-town man, unhappy with big city life. As Jen was excited for all the options her son had for entering kindergarten, her husband let her know his plans on leaving the big city with all its options behind to move back to his small hometown of Graisseville, Louisiana, with a population of only 298. She was disappointed and loved the big city life, the ease of getting a cup of coffee and having options for practically everything.

However, she felt Mike's happiness was more important, so decided to stick with him and move to this small town. Jen has to deal with the complexities of small-town life and learn the small town's social etiquette. After starting off on a bad note, she turns things around and learns to appreciate the benefits of small-town life. Readers will laugh and connect with Jen Guidry as they follow the tale of her adjustments to small town living.

