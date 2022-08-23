WaterField's Essential Crossbody Pouch Relieves Overstuffed Pockets & Stows the Apple iPad mini

Designed to keep basic necessities quickly and easily accessible, WaterField Designs' Essential Crossbody Pouch offers hands-free convenience and quick access with a stylish twist. A dedicated pocket stows an Apple iPad mini or similar electronic device.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WaterField Designs, a San Francisco designer and manufacturer of custom laptop sleeves, bags, and device-specific cases, introduces the Essential Crossbody Pouch, a stylish, minimalist day bag for grab-and-go necessities plus an Apple iPad mini or another small electronic device. Designed to emphasize quick accessibility, the ultra-compact crossbody bag feels "barely there" and leaves pockets comfortably unencumbered and hands free for traveling or for just running errands around town. Practicality never looked so good.

"It's such a relief to empty out my pockets and still have super-quick and easy access to my essentials. Plus, it's the perfect iPad mini bag, so I'm prepared if I need to do a little work while I'm out and about," said company owner Gary Waterfield. "We tightly-edited the crossbody pouch design to be super compact and comfortable. On my way out the door, I just throw it over my shoulder and have everything at my fingertips."

The compact main compartment stows bulkier items — sunglasses, an external battery, and hand sanitizer. Inside, a narrow pocket holds and protects an iPad mini or another electronic device. Two exterior front pockets organize frequently accessed items; one that closes with a waterproof zipper keeps items like a wallet and phone secure, and one deep, open pocket grants quick access to items like earbuds, a train ticket, or a grocery list. Classy, gold, diamond-patterned lining illuminates the interior and pockets, making items easy to find.

Padded, moisture-wicking mesh along the back of the bag further enhances comfort. A smooth-gliding Cam Lock buckle lets users shorten or lengthen the strap using only one hand. The strap attaches with metal snap hooks so it can be flipped for right- or left-handers or removed entirely turning the bag into a convenient organizational pouch that can be tucked into another bag.

Features:

Compact main compartment includes a flush pocket for Apple iPad mini (or similar device)

Two quick-access pockets: one zippered and one open-topped grant quick access

Moisture-wicking mesh padding on the back creates a "barely-there" feel

Smooth-gliding Cam Lock buckle adjusts easily

buckle adjusts easily Removable shoulder strap attaches with metal snap hooks

Gold diamond-patterned liner illuminates the inside

YKK waterproof zippers protect from the elements

The Essential Crossbody Pouch joins WaterField's Essential Bag Collection as its most minimalist carry option. The Essential Duffel and the Essential Messenger Laptop Bag provide modern, stylish alternatives for carrying travel or fitness gear and larger computers and tablets. Next week the company will unveil the fourth and final bag in the collection, the Essential Backpack.

Availability & Pricing

The Essential Crossbody Pouch

Price: $89.

Colors and materials: 1690-denier black ballistic nylon with basketweave nylon Forza textile accent in blue, green, red, or black. YKK waterproof zippers. Metal camlock buckle. Metal snap hooks.

Weight and dimensions: 8.25 x 6.5 x 2.5 inches; 6.5 oz.

Pre-order now. Shipping begins in two weeks.

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to transport their technology stylishly and responsibly. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full-range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information at "Our Story".

