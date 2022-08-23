Anita McCraven and Laura Calugan's new book "The Fantastic Adventures of Robert and Darlene A.K.A. Scruffy and Fluffy" is about two bunnies who embark on an adventure

Recent release "The Fantastic Adventures of Robert and Darlene A.K.A. Scruffy and Fluffy: Homer, Alaska" from Page Publishing authors Anita McCraven and Laura Calugan is a delightful tale about a brother and sister bunny and their Alaskan adventures.

LEBANON, Ore., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anita McCraven and Laura Calugan, sisters and Oregon residents, have completed their new book "The Fantastic Adventures of Robert and Darlene A.K.A. Scruffy and Fluffy: Homer, Alaska": a darling story about a brother and sister bunny who are getting ready to experience the wonders of Alaska for the first time.

Anita and Laura's collaborative nature is what brought this story to the world, as they write, "Laura has numerous story ideas, some based on actual occurrences. She decided that she wanted to tell some of them. During her thought process, she chose to use bunnies, who are based on two of her stuffed animals, for the characters. Laura provided the adventures to Anita, then between the two of them, the bunnies and stories came to life."

Published by Page Publishing, Anita McCraven and Laura Calugan's adorable story brings young readers into the world of Scruffy and Fluffy and shows all the crazy adventures they get up to while visiting family in Alaska. Young readers get to see Alaska through the eyes of these two bunnies and see all the wonderful things that it has to offer. Through their exceptional adventures, Scruffy and Fluffy also remind young readers to keep faith close.

Anita and Laura hope that his book will inspire reader of all ages, writing, "Their hope is that children and adults from all over will love the stories, that the stories will pique the readers' interest about the Great State of Alaska, and that the stories will give them some good laughs and seed their faith in the Lord."

