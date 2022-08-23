Author Rev. Stephen R. Sloan, Sr.'s new book "The Unpardonable Sin" is an uplifting religious text created by a Reverend to explain sins and forgiveness

Recent release "The Unpardonable Sin" from Page Publishing author Rev. Stephen R. Sloan, Sr. is based off the Reverend's thesis, where he explains which sins are unpardonable by God. Rev Sloan explains with reasoning and his belief in Jesus and God, based off Bible quotes, what each sin is and whether it can be forgiven by God.
RICHBURG, S.C., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rev. Stephen R. Sloan, Sr., a native of South Carolina, graduate of Mid-Atlantic Bible College and Seminary and creator of First Baptist Church in Richburg, South Carolina, has completed his new book "The Unpardonable Sin": a gripping and potent religious work where Rev. Sloan explains actions and behaviors that are considered sins and whether he believes if God can forgive them.
Rev. Stephen Sloan states, "God should always be the ultimate authority in a Christian's life! I am so glad that God sent me his son Jesus. I turn to him daily, but I always thank God daily. Because this is what he's always desired, for us to have reverence for him, to acknowledge him for all that he has given us. It's sad to say, but many Christians just go to church to hear a sermon that will make them feel better about what they did the previous week. And when they leave the church and get around the people outside the church, they generally fall back into the same old pit.
"Many times in churches all over this nation, there is a lack of servanthood. Most pastors are always asking for help in one area or another. He does this because he is called to do this. But it is for you he is doing this, seeking out those with gifts, to not only help your brothers and sisters so that they may experience worship as you do every Sunday but to help you fulfill your obligation to God, to serve his house and to serve his son for the church is Christ's very body. Let me tell you from experience, serving Christ will give you deep roots in your faith and in what you believe. So awaken, Christian soldier, and serve because it is required of you. To awaken your spirit, awaken and serve, and you will feel what I am talking about."
Published by Page Publishing, Rev. Stephen R. Sloan, Sr.'s spiritual text describes what constitutes a sin and whether God will forgive each sin. It is uplifting and hopeful, containing a Christian outlook. The work is full of Bible quotes and interpretations from Rev. Sloan. Readers will learn whether the Reverend believes that their past sinful actions can be forgiven by God and why.
