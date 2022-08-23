Pamela F. Schilling's newly released "Wyatt's Big Adventure" is a heartwarming story of a dog's journey home after getting lost on an adventure to the woods

"Wyatt's Big Adventure" from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela F. Schilling is a sweet tale of local rescuers helping a dog in need and a heartwarming story of the safe return of a beloved dog.
MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Wyatt's Big Adventure": a charming juvenile nonfiction that follows the true-life journey of a loving pet. "Wyatt's Big Adventure" is the creation of published author Pamela F. Schilling, a dedicated animal rescue worker who also serves the community through a certified therapy dog who she takes to visit local assisted-living homes.
Schilling shares, "When Wyatt's Mom is called away on business, Wyatt, a big black dog, doesn't know what to do. He misses her a lot and becomes very sad. His best friend, Lucy, tries to cheer him up with a walk in the woods. In the process, Wyatt gets off course and finds himself in danger. Fortunately, his rescuers are able to locate his home and get him back safely to his family. Read how this true-life adventure unfolds."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela F. Schilling's new book features illustrations by Laura Ross Cordaro, a retired occupational therapist turned watercolorist, writer, and illustrator.
Schilling provides an enjoyable story alongside Cordaro's creative imagery for the enjoyment of young imaginations everywhere.
Consumers can purchase "Wyatt's Big Adventure" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Wyatt's Big Adventure," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
