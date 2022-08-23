Amy Soch's newly released "Can Jesus Tuck Me in Tonight?" is a charming story of a young man's growing faith over the years

"Can Jesus Tuck Me in Tonight?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Amy Soch is an enjoyable message of faith that can be shared between believers of any age as an uplifting reminder of the comfort one can draw from God's presence.
MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Can Jesus Tuck Me in Tonight?": a heartfelt message of faith for all. "Can Jesus Tuck Me in Tonight?" is the creation of published author Amy Soch, who was born and raised in Mukwonago, Wisconsin, and is a very proud "Cheesehead." After graduating from University of Wisconsin–Whitewater with a degree in English, Soch married the love of her life and settled in Waukesha, where she currently resides with her husband, two daughters, and a lab named Sam.
Soch shares, "A young man facing personal trial decides to fold his hands together in prayer and say, 'Heavenly Father, are you there?' He's learned what the power of prayer can do. He has seen it time and time again and will do no differently now. His faith has rewarded him with answered prayers, though maybe not always in the way he expected them to be answered. This beautiful coming-of-age story reveals our Heavenly Father's great, enduring love for us. He hears our prayers. He knows each of us personally, and if we are willing to ask for his help, he will show us the way. Can Jesus Tuck Me in Tonight? is a book that reminds us that we are truly never alone, and it can be enjoyed now and always by both children and adults."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy Soch's new book is an engaging coming-of-age tale that will encourage young minds on their spiritual journey.
Soch shares in hopes of encouraging others in their personal and spiritual growth through connection with their faith.
Consumers can purchase "Can Jesus Tuck Me in Tonight?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Can Jesus Tuck Me in Tonight?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
