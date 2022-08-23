Ike Williams's newly released "Spirit Poems" is a collection of deeply spiritual poetic works inspired by the author's personal reflection and prayer

"Spirit Poems" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ike Williams is an engaging collection of faith-based writings that are shared with the hope of inspiring, comforting, and encouraging others who seek God.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Spirit Poems": a potent arrangement of impactful poems. "Spirit Poems" is the creation of published author Ike Williams, who was born in Jamaica nearly a decade before the country became independent and was fortunate to have experienced life in pre- and post-colonial Jamaica. Williams moved to the Bahamas in 1987, where he currently lives and works as a teacher. He was educated at Mico University, Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts (Jamaica), Kearney University (Kearny, Nebraska), and Bethany Theological College and Seminary (Dothan, Alabama). In Jamaica, he was a member of The National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica (NDTC) and the founder and artistic director of the Self Theatrical Company of Spanish Town, Jamaica.

Williams shares, "Spirit Poems was birthed from times of solitude and prayer with the Holy Spirit of God. During these times, the words of the poems sprung up in my broken spirit as prayers, renewing my soul and cleansing me in the presence of Christ.

"Spirit poems are, to me, like the psalms, my personal psalms that I have decided to share with others.

"It is a gift to me from God that I have given back to Him to honor and glorify Him.

"I pray that this collection of poems will bless, comfort, strengthen, and bring joy to any reader, especially those who may find themselves in a difficult or solitary place. I pray also that it will be instrumental to bringing someone to the acceptance of the love of Jesus Christ."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ike Williams's new book will empower and encourage as readers reflect on the messages held within each carefully crafted work.

Williams draws from a deep sense of connection with God in hopes of aiding others on their spiritual journey so they too can feel God's comforting presence.

