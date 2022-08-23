Mark Schoenfeld's newly released "The Importance of Christianity" is a helpful resource for readers and students of the Bible

"The Importance of Christianity" from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark Schoenfeld is a concise and informative discussion of key aspects of studying and practicing Christianity.
MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Importance of Christianity": an encouraging message of the positive aspects of the Christian faith. "The Importance of Christianity" is the creation of published author Mark Schoenfeld.
Schoenfeld shares, "Have you ever wanted to read the Bible but didn't know where to start or how to make sense of it? Have you wondered what Christianity is about, and why Christians believe Jesus is so important? Do you want to know how the Bible and Christianity relate to our modern time and you personally?
"This book addresses these questions and many others. It offers a straightforward, biblically based explanation of the Christian faith and shows its eternal value. The reading is suitable for both individual and small group study."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Schoenfeld's new book will motivate readers toward a deeper connection with God.
Schoenfeld brings a powerful message of hope found in scripture within the pages of this encouraging work.
Consumers can purchase "The Importance of Christianity" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Importance of Christianity," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
