Susan Serena Marie's newly released "Gratitude: An Eye-Opening Workbook" is an encouraging resource for those working toward personal and spiritual growth

"Gratitude: An Eye-Opening Workbook" from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan Serena Marie is a helpful tool for exploring and finding a deeper understanding of the concept of gratitude and how to maintain one's focus on life's blessings.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Gratitude: An Eye-Opening Workbook": an uplifting message of God's grace. "Gratitude: An Eye-Opening Workbook" is the creation of published author Susan Serena Marie, a proud and loving mother and grandmother who was born in 1971 and became a Christian in 2015.

Marie shares, "Today's world can get your mind tangled up in unhealthy habits, obsessions, and negativity. However, regardless of the trials this world may throw at you, God has greatly blessed each and every one of us! This workbook is all about learning how to see and remember these blessings because if we switch our focus from the world and train our eyes to look for God in the midst of our trials, we will not only be following Scripture but also be given the power to overcome these trials.

"Scripture also says that our gratitude blesses the Lord. It says that every good and perfect gift comes from Him. So if God is constantly blessing us, don't you want to be a blessing to Him as well? I know that I sure do! Therefore this workbook's sole purpose is to illuminate our immeasurable blessings and aid us in praising His Mighty Name! With thought-provoking questions, simple exercises, and space for journaling, this workbook is a wonderful tool. Interspersed throughout with constant Scripture, it awakens the reader to the awe-inspiring love of our Creator."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Serena Marie's new book pairs helpful exercises with relevant Scripture in an effort to empower the spirit of believers everywhere.

Marie offers this message of comfort and celebration of the good in life for those who find themselves caught up in the negativity of the modern world.

Consumers can purchase "Gratitude: An Eye-Opening Workbook" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Gratitude: An Eye-Opening Workbook," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing