Laura Steffens and Adina M. Kring's newly released "Dejando ir el Cielo" is an emotionally charged story of the afterlife

"Dejando ir el Cielo" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Laura Steffens and Adina M. Kring is a firsthand account of a near death experience and a miraculous journey to Heaven.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Dejando ir el Cielo": a powerful personal memoir. "Dejando ir el Cielo" is the creation of published authors Laura Steffens and Adina M. Kring.

Laura Steffens and Adina M. Kring share, "Adina had no idea that an allergic reaction would put her on her way to Heaven. With a case of anaphylaxis, her airway closed, her heart stopped, and she lost consciousness. Unaware of the efforts to resurrect her, she took a guided tour after meeting an old friend who died a few months earlier. As she was walked from room to room during this heavenly visit, doctors told her family that she had a brain injury and would never be the same again. Read about her miraculous journey and return to daily life as she learned to 'let go of the heaven.'"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laura Steffens and Adina M. Kring's new book presents a deeply personal experience that leaves you with a resounding new level of faith.

A compelling story of one woman's journey to Heaven and the celestial experience that shook her to her core.

Consumers can purchase "Dejando ir el Cielo" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Dejando ir el Cielo," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing