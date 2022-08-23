Ellis C. McDonald's newly released "Ears to Hear My Melodious Love Songs and Poems" is an enjoyable collection of personal reflections and spiritual experiences

"Ears to Hear My Melodious Love Songs and Poems" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ellis C. McDonald is an engaging discussion of the author's faith and moments that have profoundly impacted a spiritual path.
MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Ears to Hear My Melodious Love Songs and Poems": a potent reminder of one's need for connection to the Holy Spirit. "Ears to Hear My Melodious Love Songs and Poems" is the creation of published author Ellis C. McDonald.
McDonald shares, "My book Ears to Hear, My Melodious Love Songs and Poems expresses and demonstrates various personal spiritual interludes, spiritual dreams and visions that I experienced which were inspired by God our Father.
"For those of you who may feel disconcerted, nonessential, nonchalant, weary, self-reliant, or any other emotional response oppositional to the Holy Spirit of Truth, hopefully, this book will inspire and encourage you as well as help you find your way to the wide-open holy arms of God through Christ Jesus.
"Ears to Hear, My Melodious Love Songs and Poems also has Holy Spirit–inspired poems for those of you who enjoy poetry to further inspire you spiritually. It's simply wonderful to know that our Father who is in heaven loves us with our struggling obedience and to know He is still very much in control over all things and matters on this planet earth. Amen."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ellis C. McDonald's new book will encourage and challenge believers as McDonald recounts a series of key moments of faith for the engagement of others.
McDonald shares in hopes of helping to lead others back to God so they too can experience the salvation of His Grace.
Consumers can purchase "Ears to Hear My Melodious Love Songs and Poems" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Ears to Hear My Melodious Love Songs and Poems," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
