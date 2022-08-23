Curtis W. McCalister's newly released "The Miracle of Me and My Life of Miracles" is a compelling collection of reflections that examine key moments in the author's life

"The Miracle of Me and My Life of Miracles" from Christian Faith Publishing author Curtis W. McCalister is a thought-provoking and enjoyable read that takes readers into the moments that have shaped and guided the author's journey.
MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Miracle of Me and My Life of Miracles": a powerful collection of miraculous occurrences. "The Miracle of Me and My Life of Miracles" is the creation of published author Curtis W. McCalister, a widower and loving father who carries a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Missouri. McCalister worked for W.W. Grainger from 1984 to 2009 and enjoys collecting Japanese anime and manga, as well as playing golf.
McCalister shares, "This book is a culmination of many people's suggestions that I actually write a book about all of the miracles that I've seen during my life. Beginning with my own life and including what it was like growing up in the 1960s, the majestic temple I saw floating in the sky, the power and the glory I beheld while looking at the vision I saw while working for W.W. Grainger, and especially the two people I saw whom I knew had already passed away.
"Because of the things I've seen, I felt compelled by God to let people know that death is not the end, but a doorway to the next level of human existence! He wants me to reassure and counsel everyone who has had a loved one taken from them, and to let them know that they are young again and very much alive on the other side."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Curtis W. McCalister's new book provides an intimate look into the author's spiritual and personal journey.
McCalister shares in hopes of bringing comfort to those who have lost a beloved friend or family member.
Consumers can purchase "The Miracle of Me and My Life of Miracles" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Miracle of Me and My Life of Miracles," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
