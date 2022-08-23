Ana I. Berdecia, M.Ed. & Certified Coach's newly released "The Road to Purpose" is an encouraging discussion of finding one's purpose and path in life

"The Road to Purpose: The Twists & Turns of God's Positioning System (GPS)" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ana I. Berdecia, M.Ed. & Certified Coach is an uplifting message of the promise each person carries and how one can ascertain their true calling.
MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Road to Purpose: The Twists & Turns of God's Positioning System (GPS)": a useful resource for those seeking inspiration toward personal and spiritual growth. "The Road to Purpose: The Twists & Turns of God's Positioning System (GPS)" is the creation of published author Ana I. Berdecia, M.Ed. & Certified Coach, who is happily married and has two adult sons, two daughters-in-law, and three grandchildren. Berdecia is the CEO of Potential Pathways, LLC, a coaching and training company she established in 2013. The company's mission is to inspire, lead, and elevate individuals, leaders, and organizations to new heights for meaningful living and significant industry impact with winning teams.
Berdecia shares, "You might have an inkling (a tugging) that you are designed to do something extraordinary for the world. This feeling keeps returning to your mind and heart countless times until you figure it out and chart a course to your purpose residency. The Road to Purpose: The Twists and Turns of God's Positioning System (GPS) lays out a framework for you to know your God-given calling and how to own the mysteries of your passion, potential, and purpose to position yourselves for impact in the world. God wastes nothing in your past and present to set you up for a glorious future. God pursue you intentionally for your purpose. Passion chases you. Potential holds the treasures that need to be developed within you to sustain your journey. Purpose has checkpoints along the way that absolutely confirm to you your true calling. Each chapter of this book holds a key to take you one step closer to your purpose residency. Get your key ring ready to possess what God has placed inside you and the future He desires you to take as your very own. Coach Ana I. Berdecia provides an inspiring road map that allows you to pause, think, plan, and take action to align your heart's desires through a series of self-guided exercises and stories that will challenge you to ascertain your true purpose and how to hold a steady course to fulfill it"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ana I. Berdecia, M.Ed. & Certified Coach's new book brings readers a compelling opportunity to reflect and grow.
Berdecia's passion for helping others achieve fulfillment is apparent within the pages of this thoughtful guide to self-discovery.
Consumers can purchase "The Road to Purpose: The Twists & Turns of God's Positioning System (GPS)" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Road to Purpose: The Twists & Turns of God's Positioning System (GPS)," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
