Tricia F. Beltran's newly released "Message to the Church: A Call to Repentance: From the White House to the Church House" is a powerful call to spiritual arms

"Message to the Church: A Call to Repentance: From the White House to the Church House" from Christian Faith Publishing author Tricia F. Beltran is a passionate plea for a return to the true teachings of God and a repentance of the dangers of worldly temptations that lead away from salvation.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Message to the Church: A Call to Repentance: From the White House to the Church House": a potent opportunity for reflection and growth. "Message to the Church: A Call to Repentance: From the White House to the Church House" is the creation of published author Tricia F. Beltran, a native of New Orleans who currently resides in Austin, Texas, with her husband and two daughters. Beltran serves as a behavior therapist, spiritual counselor, and advisor.

Beltran shares, "This book is a call to repentance. I pray that everyone that reads this book receives the Revelation knowledge.

"God is calling the world to repentance and the church to turn back to its first love. God wants us to come up higher in him. No more making excuses or doing church as usual. God is calling the church to be the light in this dark world. He is calling us to holiness so we can represent him in the earth. I believe once we repent and turn back to God, we will see a mighty move of God. We need to pray for revival. I believe revival will hit our land after we repent. God is preparing the body of Christ for his return. I pray we all be ready for that great day.

"Peace and blessings to you."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tricia F. Beltran's new book will challenge readers to turn away from the distractions which have led them from God's grace.

Beltran shares in hopes of empowering others in their faith and to help bring awareness to the need to turn back toward God's plan.

