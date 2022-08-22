USD 327.96 million in Organic Tampons Market Size with 30% contribution from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK , Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Organic Tampons Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.21% during the projected period. Technavio categorizes the global organic tampons market as a part of the global personal products market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the organic tampons market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Organic Tampons Market Segmentation Highlights

Distribution Channel

Offline: The organic tampons market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Retail stores such as Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS Pharmacy are selling organic tampons and other feminine hygiene products as the global female population becomes aware of the individual need for personal hygiene, which is influencing the demand for the product in the market. Also, due to increased footfalls in retail stores, vendors are investing in brick-and-mortar stores to sell feminine hygiene products such as organic tampons.

The organic tampons market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Retail stores such as Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS Pharmacy are selling organic tampons and other feminine hygiene products as the global female population becomes aware of the individual need for personal hygiene, which is influencing the demand for the product in the market. Also, due to increased footfalls in retail stores, vendors are investing in brick-and-mortar stores to sell feminine hygiene products such as organic tampons.

Online

Geography

North America: 30% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for organic tampons in North America . However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The favorable market conditions, including increased product penetration, awareness, and adoption of feminine hygiene products by end-users, will facilitate the organic tampons market growth in North America over the forecast period.

30% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for organic tampons in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The favorable market conditions, including increased product penetration, awareness, and adoption of feminine hygiene products by end-users, will facilitate the organic tampons market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Organic Tampons Market Vendor Analysis

The organic tampons market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in research and development to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

This statistical study of the organic tampons market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The organic tampons market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Companies are launching innovative solutions and products to garner a competitive edge during the forecast period. Corman SpA offers organic tampons that are made with only 100 percent organic cotton which is highly absorbent, breathable, and hypoallergenic. GU Planet offers organic tampons that are made with 100 percent organic and hypoallergenic cotton as they reduce and prevent the risk of irritation, itching, infections, and allergies, and they are also clinically tested.

Top Organic Tampons Market Players:

ALYK Inc.

Bodywise UK Ltd.

BON Health Group

COTTON HIGH TECH SL

Edgewell Personal Care Co.

Elize Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.

Grove Collaborative Inc.

Corman SpA

GU Planet

LYV Life Inc.

Maxim Hygiene Products Inc.

Naturalena Brands

Organic Initiative Ltd.

Rael Inc.

The Honest Co. Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

TOM Organic

TOTM Ltd.

Unilever PLC

Winner Medical Co. Ltd.

Organic Tampons Market Dynamics

One of the key factors driving the global organic tampons market growth is the rising cases of early puberty and awareness about hygiene products.

The increasing popularity of organic feminine hygiene products is one of the key organic tampons market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

One of the key challenges to the global organic tampons market growth is the high availability of substitutes. The high availability of the products such as sanitary napkins hampers the adoption rate and market penetration of organic tampons in regional as well as global markets.

Organic Tampons Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist organic tampons market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the organic tampons market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the organic tampons market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of organic tampons market vendors

Organic Tampons Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.21% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 327.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.66 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALYK Inc., Bodywise UK Ltd., BON Health Group, Corman SpA, COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Edgewell Personal Care Co., Elize Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., Grove Collaborative Inc., GU Planet, LYV Life Inc., Maxim Hygiene Products Inc., Naturalena Brands, Organic Initiative Ltd., Rael Inc., The Honest Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., TOM Organic, TOTM Ltd., Unilever PLC, and Winner Medical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

