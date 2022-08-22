Medical Foot Insoles Market to record USD 740.62 Mn growth -- Driven by growing prevalence of obesity

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Foot Insoles Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to increase by USD 740.62 million between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 5.64% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here
Technavio categorizes the global medical foot insoles market as part of the global footwear market within the global textiles, apparel, and luxury goods industry. The parent market global footwear market covers products and companies engaged in the production of athletic and non-athletic footwear for different age groups and genders.
There is moderate competition in the market. Vendors are distinguishing their products based on price and comfort levels. There are a significant number of vendors in the market. However, the market is fragmented, with various small and medium-sized companies offering differentiated medical insoles. These companies can either be merged or acquired by big companies. Also, moderate industry growth reduces the threat of rivalry to some extent. Therefore, the threat of rivalry was moderate in 2020 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.
The report identifies A. Algeo Ltd., Bauerfeind AG, Footlogics Australia Pty Ltd., Implus Footcare LLC, Solescience Inc., SOLO Laboratories Inc., Stable Step LLC, Superfeet Worldwide Inc., The Foot Lab, and Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd. as major market participants. Although the growing prevalence of obesity will offer immense growth opportunities, intense competition among vendors will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here
The global medical foot insoles market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Polypropylene Insoles
- Leather Insoles
- Others
The demand for polypropylene insoles has been significant among end-users. The market is expected to observe strong growth in the segment during the forecast period.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
37% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The availability of a wide range of products, high consumer awareness, and the presence of international brands providing innovative products are driving the growth of the medical foot insoles market in North America. In addition, the high concentration of dominant vendors, coupled with rising awareness among consumers about the product is expected to further drive the growth of the regional market.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our medical foot insoles market report covers the following areas:
- Medical Foot Insoles Market Size
- Medical Foot Insoles Market Trends
- Medical Foot Insoles Market Industry Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the medical foot insoles market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the medical foot insoles market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist medical foot insoles market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the medical foot insoles market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the medical foot insoles market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical foot insoles market vendors
- Patch-based Wound Healing Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
- Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Medical Foot Insoles Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 740.62 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.64
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, Canada, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
A. Algeo Ltd., Bauerfeind AG, Footlogics Australia Pty Ltd., Implus Footcare LLC, Solescience Inc., SOLO Laboratories Inc., Stable Step LLC, Superfeet Worldwide Inc., The Foot Lab, and Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Polypropylene insoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Leather insoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- A. Algeo Ltd.
- Bauerfeind AG
- Footlogics Australia Pty Ltd.
- Implus Footcare LLC
- Solescience Inc.
- SOLO Laboratories Inc.
- Stable Step LLC
- Superfeet Worldwide Inc.
- The Foot Lab
- Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/medical-foot-insolesmarket
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.