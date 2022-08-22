Freed-Hardeman University Golf Scramble Ready To Tee Off Sept. 24

The tournament is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the team, supporting players and the program.

HENDERSON, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freed-Hardeman University's golf team invites golfers and sponsors to Chickasaw Golf Course in Henderson for the annual FHU Scramble Saturday, Sept. 24 at 9 a.m.

A $400 entry fee includes a round of golf for a four-person team and a catered lunch. Free rounds of golf at different courses in Tennessee are up for grabs as well as other prizes including closest to the pin prizes on all the par 3 holes. The tournament is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the team, supporting players and the program.

"This tournament is always fun. Getting to meet all the supporters of Freed-Hardeman golf and the opportunity for them to meet our players makes for a great day," Head Golf Coach Chris Hodges said.

The team plans to travel to Pine Lakes Golf Club on Jekyll Island, Georgia, in addition to a number of tournaments across the South this fall.

For more information about the tournament, sponsorship opportunities or to register a team, contact Chris Hodges at chodges@fhu.edu.

To make a donation to FHU golf, visit givecampus.com/campaigns/21247/donations/new.

