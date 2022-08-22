Solar Art Announces Acquisition of Brower Tinting & Graphics of Seattle

Solar Art is happy to announce its 3rd acquisition this year with Brower Tinting & Graphics of Seattle. Brower has a long and rich history in the North West and was one of the first 3M window film dealers 56 years ago.
SEATTLE , Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Solar Art has been competing with Brower ever since we entered the Seattle market in 2017. They have been a great competitor for us and we are excited to finally be on the same team driving business together in the Seattle market." said Matthew Darienzo, CEO of Solar Art.
Included with the acquisition Solar Art will gain a printing facility and full graphics team to support its West Coast Operations. This acquisition brings Solar Art to 92 employees and 7 locations.
About Solar Art
Solar Art is one of the nation's largest commercial and home window film installation companies dedicated to providing solutions for improving existing glass. Solar Art services include energy efficient window film, security window film, anti graffiti film, and specialty graphics. Solar Art is headquartered in Orange County, California with offices in San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas and Phoenix. To learn more, visit the Solar Art website at https://www.solarart.com/.
Contact:
Solar Art, Headquarters
23042 Mill Creek Dr.
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Phone: 949-825.6940
E-mail: info@solarart.com
Media Contact
Matthew Darienzo, Solar Art, 1 949-825.6940, info@solarart.com
SOURCE Solar Art
