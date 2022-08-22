Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Final Valuations and Special Reinvested Distributions for Terminating ETFs

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the final special reinvested distribution and final net asset values and termination proceeds per Series L unit of the below listed ETFs (the "Fidelity ETFs").

The Fidelity ETFs were de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange, at Fidelity's request, and terminated at the close of business on August 19, 2022. On August 15, 2022, Fidelity announced the estimated special reinvested distribution for the Fidelity ETFs. Subsequent to these announcements, the special distribution per unit for the Fidelity ETFs changed materially due to events that occurred between the date of estimates and the date of final special distribution, which may include market movements, portfolio turnover, change in the amount of income earned, and subscriptions or redemptions of units. Please be advised that the distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the August 15, 2022 press release for the Fidelity ETFs.

The final special distribution was reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor did not change. These distributions were paid prior to the terminations and did not include any cash distribution amounts.

The Funds' final net asset values ("NAV"), distributions and termination proceeds per unit, as applicable, are as follows:

Fidelity ETF

Name Ticker

Symbol Net asset

value

(NAV) per

unit as of

August

19th, 2022

($) CUSIP ISIN Final

special

distribution

per unit on

August 19th,

2022 ($) Final Net

Asset

Values and

Proceeds of

Termination

per unit ($) Fidelity

Systematic

U.S. High

Yield Bond

ETF FCHY 22.3780 31615L105 CA31615L1058 0.11203 22.3780 Fidelity

Systematic

U.S. High

Yield Bond

Currency

Neutral ETF FCHH 22.5715 31615M103 CA31615M1032 0.11796 22.5715

Securityholders will receive the proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the applicable Fidelity ETFs. These proceeds will be paid to the holders of the remaining outstanding units of the applicable Fidelity ETFs on a pro-rata basis, at the rate shown above, without further action by those securityholders.

The proceeds of termination will be paid out to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. on August 23, 2022, which investors will receive thereafter based on individual brokerage processing times.

Termination of Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF Fund and Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF Fund

Additionally, as previously announced, the Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF Fund and the Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF Fund also paid the proceeds of termination and terminated at the close of business on August 19, 2022.

