Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Final Valuations and Special Reinvested Distributions for Terminating ETFs

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the final special reinvested distribution and final net asset values and termination proceeds per Series L unit of the below listed ETFs (the "Fidelity ETFs").
The Fidelity ETFs were de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange, at Fidelity's request, and terminated at the close of business on August 19, 2022. On August 15, 2022, Fidelity announced the estimated special reinvested distribution for the Fidelity ETFs. Subsequent to these announcements, the special distribution per unit for the Fidelity ETFs changed materially due to events that occurred between the date of estimates and the date of final special distribution, which may include market movements, portfolio turnover, change in the amount of income earned, and subscriptions or redemptions of units. Please be advised that the distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the August 15, 2022 press release for the Fidelity ETFs.
The final special distribution was reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor did not change. These distributions were paid prior to the terminations and did not include any cash distribution amounts.
The Funds' final net asset values ("NAV"), distributions and termination proceeds per unit, as applicable, are as follows:
Fidelity ETF
Ticker
Net asset
CUSIP
ISIN
Final
Final Net
Fidelity
FCHY
22.3780
31615L105
CA31615L1058
0.11203
22.3780
Fidelity
FCHH
22.5715
31615M103
CA31615M1032
0.11796
22.5715
Securityholders will receive the proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the applicable Fidelity ETFs. These proceeds will be paid to the holders of the remaining outstanding units of the applicable Fidelity ETFs on a pro-rata basis, at the rate shown above, without further action by those securityholders.
The proceeds of termination will be paid out to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. on August 23, 2022, which investors will receive thereafter based on individual brokerage processing times.
Additionally, as previously announced, the Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF Fund and the Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF Fund also paid the proceeds of termination and terminated at the close of business on August 19, 2022.
At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.
As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $194 billion in assets under management (as at August 18, 2022) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.
We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high-net-worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.
