Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs and Monthly High Income ETFs

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the August 2022 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs and Monthly High Income ETFs.
Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of August 29, 2022 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on August 31, 2022.
Fidelity ETF Name
Ticker Symbol
Cash
CUSIP
ISIN
Payment
Exchange
Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF
FCCD
0.15799
31608M102
CA31608M1023
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF
FCUD/
FCUD.U
0.04759
31645M107
CA31645M1077
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCUH
0.04375
315740100
CA3157401009
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF
FCRR/ FCRR.U
0.05827
31644M108
CA31644M1086
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCRH
0.05554
31644P101
CA31644P1018
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF
FCID
0.04595
31623D103
CA31623D1033
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
FCSB
0.04701
31608N100
CA31608N1006
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF
FCCB
0.05055
31644F103
CA31644F1036
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF
FCGB/
FCGB.U
0.07657
31623G106
CA31623G1063
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF
FCIG/
FCIG.U
0.06313
31624P105
CA31624P1053
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF
FCMI
0.04511
31609T106
CA31609T1066
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF
FCGI
0.03563
31623K107
CA31623K1075
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.
As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $194 billion in assets under management (as at August 18, 2022) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.
We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.
Find us on social media @FidelityCanada
SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.