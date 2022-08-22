Southern Counties Express Announces Partnership with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local Unit 848

WARREN, Mich., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Counties Express, Inc., a subsidiary of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ("Universal"), is excited to announce a new partnership with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (the "Teamsters") Local Unit 848 providing drayage services in-and-out of the Southern Californian ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. In a careful negotiation, the parties reached a "best in class" arrangement that is firmly anchored by a top notch labor agreement. The agreement will provide the local membership with great benefits, and Universal's customers with AB5 compliant and reliable services in the Los Angeles and Long Beach drayage market. The partnership between Southern Counties Express, Inc. and the Teamsters Local 848 will add hundreds of good paying, union jobs to the southern California economy.
Universal's Chief Executive Officer Tim Phillips commented, "We are extremely excited to extend our relationship with the Teamsters to the Los Angeles/Long Beach drayage market! Universal has been in partnership with the Teamsters for over 20 years, and our nearly 2,000 current Teamster members have long provided our many customers with superior service and trustworthy capacity." Phillips further elaborated, "Solidifying our relationship with Local Unit 848 will give Southern Counties the ability to advance its capacity footprint in a changing California labor model, and continue to be a leader in the drayage space."
About Universal:
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ("Universal") is a holding company that owns subsidiaries engaged in providing a variety of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. Our operating subsidiaries provide customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands and volumes. Universal's consolidated subsidiaries offer customers a broad array of services across the entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services. In this press release, the terms "us," "we," "our," or the "Company" refer to Universal and its consolidated subsidiaries.
SOURCE Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com.
