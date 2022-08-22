Government of Canada announces three projects in Port Coquitlam to support seniors

PORT COQUITLAM, BC, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has helped millions of Canadians, including seniors, by providing them with COVID-19 related supports and benefits. As Canada emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government will continue to support community organizations that make a difference and create opportunities for seniors to stay active and involved in their communities.

Today, Canada's Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, announced an investment of $67,873 to fund three community-based projects to support seniors in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia. This funding was awarded through the most recent call for proposals for community-based projects through the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP). The Minister made the announcement while visiting the Terry Fox Library.

Under the 2021 NHSP community-based call for proposals, over $61 million was invested in more than 3,000 community-based projects across Canada. In British Columbia, 398 projects were funded for a total of nearly $8.5 million.

In Budget 2022, the Government proposed an additional $20 million over two years, beginning in 2022–23, for an expanded NHSP to support more projects that improve the quality of life for seniors and help them to continue to participate fully in their communities.

As part of the 2021–22 NHSP call for proposals for community-based projects, organizations were invited to apply for funding in support of the following national priorities to reflect issues and priorities facing seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic recovery:

supporting healthy aging;

preventing senior abuse;

celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion; and

helping seniors to age in place.

Through a simplified application process, organizations submitted project proposals to help seniors move beyond the pandemic and continue to play important roles in their communities.

"This important announcement will allow seniors in Port Coquitlam to participate in meaningful activities that nurture their personal growth and foster community prosperity. Through the New Horizons for Seniors Program, our government not only encourages seniors to stay active and engaged in their communities, but also increases social participation and inclusion. This is key to ensuring they have the quality of life they so truly deserve."

– Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera

"Seniors have a lifetime of knowledge and experience that can be shared from one generation to another. With programs like the New Horizons for Seniors Program, they have the opportunity to put their skills and experience to the benefit of others. This empowers seniors and enables them to pursue an active lifestyle, expand their social network and explore new learning experiences. I am looking forward to seeing the positive outcomes this great initiative will bring to the community of Port Coquitlam. "

– Darren Fisher, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors

"I am glad that seniors in Port Coquitlam will benefit from the New Horizons for Seniors Program. Over the years, this great initiative has continuously made positive changes in seniors's lives and Canadian communities. Thanks to the New Horizons for Seniors Program, seniors across Canada will continue to thrive and grow by staying active and engaged in their communities."

– Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam–Port-Coquitlam

Seniors are the fastest-growing age group in Canada . By 2030, the number of seniors is expected to reach 9.4 million, representing close to one quarter of Canada's population.

. By 2030, the number of seniors is expected to reach 9.4 million, representing close to one quarter of population. The New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) is a federal grants and contributions program whose goal is to support projects that help seniors stay active and engaged.

Since its inception, the NHSP has funded more than 33,500 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada , with a total Government of Canada investment of more than $720 million .

, with a total Government of investment of more than . The funding helps support activities that engage seniors in their communities and address one or more of the program's five objectives: volunteering, mentoring, expanding awareness of elder abuse, supporting social participation and providing capital assistance.

Every year, organizations are invited to apply for NHSP community-based funding through a call for proposals. The projects announced today were approved as part of a call for proposals that was launched on November 23, 2021 , and closed on December 21, 2021 .

, and closed on . Community-based projects are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding.

