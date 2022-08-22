Aspire Dental Opens First Office in Rochester Hills, MI

Expanding Access to Convenient, Affordable Dental Care in Michigan

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smile Brands Inc., one of the nation's leading providers of business support services to dental groups in the United States, today announced the grand opening of another affiliated Aspire Dental office, serving the community of Rochester Hills, MI.

Patients will enjoy convenient hours, a comfortable office, and full-service care at the new Rochester Hills location. The newest Aspire Dental office provides full-service general dentistry, plus specialty care services, such as implants, clear aligners, oral surgery, periodontics, and endodontics. Located at 3070 S Rochester Road, in Rochester Hills, the office will be open on weekdays with convenient hours and same-day appointments. Aspire Dental accepts most major insurance plans and offers flexible financing options so patients can afford the care they need.

To celebrate the grand opening, the new Rochester Hills office will offer a special $59 new patient package, including an exam and digital x-rays, and $100 off dental services over $300. Opening this new location helps Smile Brands and its affiliated dental groups achieve their mission to provide "Smiles for Everyone®" by bringing affordable dental care to local neighborhoods.

Leading the clinical team in the new Aspire Dental office is Dr. Jordan Farah. Dr. Farah has advanced training in Oral Surgery and strives to provide compassionate care and make every patient feel confident in their smile.

"I strive to treat everyone with the highest level of care and enjoy getting to know my patients on a personal level," explains Dr. Farah. "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Smile Brands to open this state-of-the-art facility and serve the community of Rochester Hills."

Prospective patients can call the new Rochester Hills Aspire Dental office at 248.963.3977. People can also visit online to schedule an appointment.

About Smile Brands Inc.

Smile Brands, based in Irvine, California, is one of the largest providers of dental support services in the United States. The company supports nearly 700 affiliated practices, with more than 7,500 dedicated team members across 30 states. Smile Brands supports a portfolio of over 75 brands including well-known regional brands: Bright Now! Dental, Castle Dental, Merit Dental, Midwest Dental, Monarch Dental, and Mondovi Dental. The company provides comprehensive business support services through exclusive long-term agreements with affiliate dental groups, allowing affiliated practices to spend more time caring for patients and less time on the administrative, marketing, and financial aspects of operating a dental office. The organization receives frequent recognition for its award-winning culture and has been recognized as a Best Place to Work by Glassdoor, Comparably, Stevie® Awards, and more. Smile Brands is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm based in San Francisco, California. Visit smilebrands.com for more information.

Media Contact

Jody Martin, Smile Brands, 714.428.1299, press@smilebrands.com

SOURCE Smile Brands