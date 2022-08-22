Seawall Capital, LLC Partners with Sports Endeavors, Inc., Owners of Soccer.com, the Nation's Leading Outfitter of Soccer Uniforms and Gear

Move Positions Both Companies to Capitalize on Surging Interest in Soccer and Youth Sports in the U.S.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seawall Capital, a private equity firm that invests in founder-led consumer businesses, announced today its investment into Sports Endeavors, Inc.

Sports Endeavors is the team behind Soccer.com, the leading source for player and fan gear in the U.S. Soccer.com partners with leading youth soccer clubs, diehard soccer players, their parents and coaches, and fans to deliver them the highest quality gear, expert advice, and stories of inspiration.

Seawall is excited to partner with the Sports Endeavors team led by Mike and Brendan Moylan, the founders and leaders of the Company since its inception. The investment aligns with Seawall's strategy to partner with businesses in the outdoor, fitness, and recreation sectors. Other related Seawall holdings include Kent Outdoors ( www.kentoutdoors.co ) and Movement Climbing Yoga + Fitness ( www.movementgyms.com ).

Sports Endeavors was founded over 35 years ago as a direct-to-consumer retailer by brothers Mike and Brendan Moylan. While still in high school, the Moylans produced their first Eurosport soccer catalog in 1984, which quickly developed a cult following among the growing U.S. soccer community. Sports Endeavors then registered the Soccer.com domain in 1994 and began building what has become the premier destination for soccer apparel, gear, customized team jerseys and content.

Soccer.com has become the preferred provider of team uniforms to the top youth soccer clubs and academies across the United States. In addition to Soccer.com, Sports Endeavors owns WorldSoccerShop, the online destination for soccer fans, and 431 Sports, which offers a similar integrated uniform solution to baseball, softball and volleyball teams. The company is based in North Carolina and operates one of the largest sports jersey customization facilities in the U.S.

"Sports Endeavors aligns perfectly with our goal of partnering with passionate founders with outstanding management teams in businesses and categories that have loyal and dedicated consumers," said Matt Eby, founder and Managing Partner of Seawall Capital. "As more and more people play and watch soccer here in the United States, Soccer.com is positioned to grow the game of soccer, both at the player level and at the fan level. We are eager and excited to work with this dedicated and talented management team as they continue to build the authentic destination and resource for soccer players and fans nationwide and worldwide."

Soccer's rise in popularity over the past 3 decades has been staggering. Today, the cumulative annual value of the U.S. media rights of professional soccer, including European leagues and the World Cup, is roughly equivalent to that of MLB. The rise in soccer fandom parallels the rise in youth soccer participation. The return-to-play in youth soccer coming out of the global pandemic has been strong and is expected to accelerate through the U.S. hosting the FIFA Men's World Cup™ in 2026.

"Our partnership with Seawall Capital will allow us to help more people pursue their passion for soccer and sport by helping us shorten the distance on some important projects that will improve our reach, speed, and support for youth sports organizations," said Mike Moylan, Co-Founder and CEO of Sports Endeavors. "It's an exciting time for soccer globally. Seawall Capital's investment will help us build our company aggressively to meet the upcoming opportunities we see arising from youth soccer participation growth, the continued rise of the men's and women's North American professional leagues and success on a global scale, and the U.S. co-hosting the Men's World Cup in 2026. When the U.S. becomes the global destination for soccer in 2026, Soccer.com will be ready to outfit all of our players and fans."

"We know the feeling of a young athlete trying on their team uniform for the first time, a fan attending a game in their team's jersey, or a player wearing the cleats of their idol," said Brendan Moylan, Co-Founder and COO of Sports Endeavors. "We are proud to help enable those moments by being the most innovative partner to youth sports teams and a preferred partner to the world's top sport brands looking to engage with youth athletes and fans."

"Mike, Brendan, and the entire team at Sports Endeavors have built a company which is essential to the youth sports landscape in America," said Kris Parks, Partner at Seawall Capital. "We're excited to help expand youth sports participation and support the rising enthusiasm of American soccer fans," added Robin Lamb, Partner at Seawall Capital.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Credit and Huntington Business Credit provided financing for the transaction. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal advisors to Seawall Capital. Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor and Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan, LLP served as legal advisors to Sports Endeavors.

Seawall Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in companies that have built strong connections to their end consumers. The firm's investment strategy centers on partnering with founder-led businesses that deliver amazing products and services that people love and trust. Seawall Capital's principal investment team has a successful track record of helping founders, management teams and partners achieve their long-term goals and objectives.

