Markel hires Chris Belvedere as Senior Director, Retail Business Development

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation MKL announced today that Chris Belvedere has joined as Senior Director, Retail Business Development. He will oversee national business development focusing on retail, particularly with Markel's strategic and national partners.
"Chris's experience and long-standing relationships in the retail space make him the ideal person for this important role," said Glenn Harris, Managing Executive, Distribution Strategies and Business Development. "Chris will work closely with our regional underwriting and business development teams and our product line leaders to continue to provide solutions to insureds through our key retail partners. We couldn't be more excited to have Chris on our team."
Chris has over 15 years of industry experience, including leadership underwriting experience, overseeing regional branches in various cities, managing retail relationships, product management, and developing and executing strategies to achieve financial plans for product lines.
Belvedere will report to Harris and is based out of New York.
About Markel
Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Markel® is a registered trademark of the Markel Corporation. Visit Markel on the web at markel.com.
SOURCE Markel Corporation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.