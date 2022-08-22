GARY SINISE FOUNDATION (GSF) ANNOUNCES THE DEPARTURE OF CEO DR. MIKE THIRTLE

GSF's Chief Philanthropy Officer, Donna Palmer, will assume day-to-day leadership of the Foundation
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gary Sinise Foundation announced today the departure of Dr. Mike Thirtle, an accomplished business and non-profit executive and retired member of the U.S. Air Force, who has served as the organization's Chief Executive Officer since July 2021, leading the foundation through a swift and significant relocation of its headquarters from Woodland Hills, California to Franklin, Tennessee.
"We faced a tough set of competing tasks in growing the foundation to another level while also relocating our first-rate team," said Founder and Chairman Gary Sinise. "The board and I will be forever grateful to Mike for his work in helping the Foundation through this transition."
GSF's Chief Philanthropy Officer, Donna Palmer, will assume day-to-day leadership of the Foundation. Palmer has had a distinguished career in philanthropy, helping to grow and guide a number of our nation's leading nonprofits, including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, The American Diabetes Association, and the LIVESTRONG Foundation. She has been instrumental in the foundation's rapid growth over the past year and will serve as the interim executive director.
Established in 2011 by award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, the Gary Sinise Foundation's mission is to serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. The Foundation achieves its mission through programs and initiatives designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities. For more information, please visit GarySiniseFoundation.org.
SOURCE Gary Sinise Foundation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.