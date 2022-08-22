DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. announces that Jim Hilton has joined the organization as its new Director-Strategic Growth.
Within this strategic role, Jim will be responsible for optimizing our IP-based products and growing an already robust portfolio of mobile-first solutions. His responsibilities will span our product portfolio, enabling us to drive value to our customers through enhanced solutions, services, and strategic partnerships.
Steven Smith, CEO of DecisionPoint, says, "I'm excited for Jim to join our leadership team. He brings a history of success and industry knowledge. He will add to an already strong leadership team at DPS. Jim has the experience and credibility to speak directly to customers, bringing them much-valued industry best practices."
Steven also stated, "Jim's experience and industry knowledge will add to our sales strategy and go-to-market activities to benefit our customers. DPS will focus on recently acquired portfolios to deliver more mobility-first IT solutions and services."
Jim brings over 40 years of experience to DPS across the industry, including as a direct mobility user and customer. For two decades, he served the industry in development, marketing, sales, and delivery of mobility solutions and services.
Jim states, "I've known and respected the combined management team at DPS for over a decade. I was excited to see Steve bring this team together under one company umbrella. Mobile Conductor, Vizitrace, and BT-Route manager all have ready-to-deploy architecture providing actionable visibility at the point of activity. The opportunity to bring that joined force to the industry is truly unique."
Contact: Jennifer Beasley, Director of Marketing, jbeasley@decisionpt.com, 314-677-0860
SOURCE DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.
