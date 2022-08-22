BACK AT WORK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OGDEN NORTH OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN PLEASANT VIEW, UTAH

At 1738 W. 2700 North, Suite 102
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Back at Work Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 1738 W. 2700 North, Suite 102, the company's sixth location in Utah.
The Ogden North clinic, as it is known, operates 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. To make an appointment, call 801-436-5133 or visit BackAtWorkPT.com.
The clinic offers outpatient and telehealth orthopedic physical therapy, including pre- and post-operative rehabilitation, manual therapy, sports rehabilitation and injury prevention.
Clinic director Kendall Humphrey earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from the University of Utah and a doctor of physical therapy degree from South College in Knoxville, Tenn. His special interests are treating dizziness, concussions and orthopedic conditions.
Back at Work, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, also has clinics at 630 E. 1400 North, Suite 140, Logan; 939 S. State Highway 89, Unit 3, Logan; 280 River Park Drive, Suite 102, Provo; 805 W. Main St., Suite C, Tremonton; and 772 E. 700 South, Clearfield.
Back at Work offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.
SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation
