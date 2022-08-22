Consummate Technologies is Pleased to Announce John M. Lacagnina, a serial entrepreneur and presently Founder & CEO of SoftPrint Holdings, to Its Board of Directors

Mr. Lacagnina is Founder and CEO of SoftPrint Holdings. SoftPrint Holdings, Inc. is the owner of ColorCentric Corp., prInternet, Inc. and Solidiphy, Inc. In September 2019, Mr. Lacagnina sold ColorCentric Corp., prInternet, Inc., and Picaboo.com to RPI of Seattle. ColorCentric was one of the first companies world-wide to develop and use "one-off" or "mass customization" Print Workflow and Management Information software in 2001. This technology helped grow ColorCentric to a multi-million-dollar global digital printer and ultimately spin-off prInternet, Inc. PrInternet continued Print Workflow and MIS development and transformed it to a SaaS model, which is now used in the US, Canada and Australia. Its' largest customer has over 1300 print locations.
NEW YORK, August 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mr. Lacagnina is founder and President & CEO of SoftPrint Holdings. SoftPrint Holdings, Inc. is the owner of ColorCentric Corp., prInternet, Inc., Solidiphy, Inc., and Picaboo, Inc.
In September 2019, Mr. Lacagnina sold ColorCentric Corp., prInternet, Inc., and Picaboo.com to RPI of Seattle.
ColorCentric was one of the first companies world-wide to develop and use "one-off" or "mass customization" Print Workflow and Management Information software in 2001. This technology helped grow ColorCentric to a multi-million-dollar global digital printer and ultimately spin-off prInternet, Inc. PrInternet continued Print Workflow and MIS development and transformed it to a SaaS model, which is now used in the US, Canada and Australia. Its' largest customer has over 1300 print locations.
In 2015, SoftPrint founded Solidiphy, Inc. Solidiphy develops and markets 3D Photogrammetry Systems. These systems capture over 100 high resolution photographic images of people and create files compatible with 3D printing systems. Their customers have included ESPN, Disney EPCOT, Planet Hollywood, and Carnival Cruise Lines.
Before ColorCentric, Mr. Lacagnina co-founded and was President and CEO of Electronic Demand Publishing, Inc. (EDP) in 1992. Mr. Lacagnina led its' growth to a multi-national document management company with five manufacturing facilities in the USA and one in Europe. Kinko's acquired Electronic Demand Publishing in March 1997 and changed its name to Corporate Document Solutions, a division of Kinko's.
Prior to founding EDP, Mr. Lacagnina founded Entire, Inc. Entire developed the "worlds first" Postscript RIP and still provides print server solutions today. Mr. Lacagnina also founded Quality Measurements Systems and Excel Information Systems. Quality Measurements Systems was also awarded with the "worlds' first" for the design and development of the worlds' first portable digital micrometer in 1976. He has over 15 years' experience in the computer industry and 27 years in the digital printing business. He holds patents in color xerography, digital measurement systems and digital laser measuring devices.
Mr. Lacagnina graduated with a BS degree Electrical Engineering, cum laude, from Rochester Institute of Technology, where he served on the Board of Trustees from 1986 -1995, and was president of the 85,000 member National Alumni Association. Mr. Lacagnina currently serves on the boards of other high-technology companies and has presented at many international conferences on document management and demand printing technologies. In 2001, Mr. Lacagnina was selected as one of twenty "Innovators" of Upstate New York to be part of the "Upstate Alliance for Innovation". Mr. Lacagnina is a Board member of the newly formed Cross-Media Innovation Center at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Media Contact
Abhi Agarwal, Consummate Technologies, (+1) 646-380-1803, info@consummatetechnologies.com
SOURCE Consummate Technologies
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.