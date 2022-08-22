Visit Oakland Cultivates the Oakland Vegan Trail Featuring 20+ Vegan Restaurants and a Flourishing Plant-Based Culinary Scene

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Oakland launches the Oakland Vegan Trail, an online gastronomic guide that boasts 20+ plant-based restaurants found in The Town. With culinary hot spots serving up delicious globally inspired vegan cuisine from American to Chinese to Ethiopian, Filipino, Mexican, Thai and so much more, visitors can taste their way around the world – all while staying in Oakland. There's even vegan coffee, donuts, and ice cream!
Often referred to as the "Brooklyn by the Bay," Oakland has an abundance to offer visitors, particularly when it comes to food – specifically, plant-based food. Visit Oakland has carved out a culinary experience that caters to vegans. The trail showcases the city's lively vegan food scene while highlighting local vegan gems ranging from family-owned eateries, to popups, to startups, to those recognized by the highly regarded Michelin Guide.
The Oakland Vegan Trail includes an overview of each restaurant, with menu highlights, location, and contact information. A detailed map directs visitors to the array of vegan restaurants scattered throughout Oakland's vibrant neighborhoods. The online guide also includes a hearty sidebar that lists Oakland's Vegetarian restaurants.
Oakland is known as one of the most progressive and diverse cities in the U.S. with 125 languages spoken in The Town. "We are extremely proud to launch the Oakland Vegan Trail with such an amazing mix of cultural cuisine" commented Peter Gamez, President & CEO of Visit Oakland. "There really is something for everyone to enjoy – even for non-vegans. In true Oakland style, we are leading the way with a visitor experience that celebrates the growing plant-based lifestyle. We are excited to highlight the incredibly talented chefs in Oakland who are creating innovative and delicious vegan food and beverages."
The Oakland Vegan Trail can be found at OaklandVeganTrail.com. For more information on all that is happening in Oakland, go to VisitOakland.com.
Visit Oakland is a non-profit organization marketing Oakland, California as a travel destination. Visit Oakland offers a wide variety of complimentary services and materials for travelers interested in visiting Oakland. For more information, check out VisitOakland.com. Want to share the Oakland love with the world? Follow @visitoakland on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. #oaklandvegantrail #visitoakland #oaklandloveit
SOURCE Visit Oakland
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.