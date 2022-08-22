American Trailer World Announces Agreement to Sell TexTrail

ADDISON, Texas, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Trailer World Corp. (ATW®), North America's leading manufacturer and retailer of professional and consumer grade trailers and truck equipment, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its TexTrail, Inc., Marius Garon, Inc. and Wholesale Trailer Supply, LLC. businesses (collectively "TexTrail") to DexKo Global Inc. ("DexKo").
TexTrail is a leading trailer parts distributor in North America with more than thirty distribution locations throughout the United States and Canada. Under ATW's leadership, TexTrail has more than tripled its sales. Approximately six hundred employees are expected to transfer with TexTrail upon closing.
"At American Trailer World, we remain steadfast in our commitment to being the leading manufacturer and retailer of trailers and truck equipment," said Robert Hureau, Chief Executive Officer for ATW. "This transaction enables us to focus our time, people, and resources on meeting our customers' evolving needs. We thank our TexTrail team members for their many contributions and wish them well."
"Today's announcement represents a critical milestone in American Trailer World's journey as a market leader in trailer and truck equipment manufacturing and retailing," said Stephen Thomas, ATW Board Member and a Managing Director with Bain Capital Private Equity. "The value generated by this transaction will enable ATW to accelerate investments aimed at enhancing quality, expanding production capacity in industry leading product lines, and building a seamless digital experience in order to provide the industry leading value proposition to our dealer and big box customers."
The transaction is expected to close in the coming months and is subject to customary closing conditions.
About American Trailer World
American Trailer World (ATW®) is on the road to reinvent the trailer industry – we live and breathe trailers, right down to the last bolt. From humble beginnings in the Lone Star State, we have grown to become the largest manufacturer and retailer of professional and consumer grade trailers and truck equipment in North America. Brands include Big Tex®, Big Tex Trailer World, PJ Trailers®, Carry-On Trailer™, Dakota Bodies™, CM Truck Beds®, RC Trailers®, and BWise Trailers®. For more information, please visit ATW.com.
Contact:
Lauren Peterson
lauren.peterson@atw.com
SOURCE ATW
