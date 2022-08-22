SIJO earns asthma & allergy friendly® certification for bedding collection. SIJO's AiryWeight Eucalyptus Textiles Collection creates an effective barrier against dust mite allergens and is CERTIFIED to reduce allergens and irritants and contribute to a healthier indoor environment in the bedroom.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) announced that SIJO's AiryWeight Eucalyptus Bedding collection has earned the asthma & allergy friendly® certification. The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program, an independent program established in the United States by AAFA and ASL, helps consumers identify products for the home that are more suitable for people with asthma and allergies. Products undergo physical and chemical testing to ensure that these products meet a scientific standard established by the Program. Products that pass all testing earn the CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® mark.

CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® bedding creates a barrier against dust mite allergen, which is a common trigger for individuals with asthma and allergies. SIJO's AiryWeight Eucalyptus Bedding Collection, including their flat sheets, fitted sheets, pillowcases, pillows, duvet covers, comforters, and mattress protectors demonstrated the following:

Outer fabric effectively blocks allergens (e.g. dust mite allergen) from passing through

Fabrics are "breathable" for comfort

Bedding is easily cleaned to remove allergen accumulation

Products withstand the wear and tear of the recommended cleaning techniques; and

Bedding fabrics and components assessed for chemicals known to trigger asthma and allergy symptoms

"We congratulate SIJO on earning the rigorous asthma & allergy friendly® Certification for their bedding collection," said Kenneth Mendez, President and CEO of AAFA. "The bedroom is one of the most critical areas in the home to make asthma & allergy friendly®. We are pleased that consumers have more options of CERTIFIED products that reduce asthma and allergy triggers while achieving a more comfortable, healthier home environment."

"Bedding can serve as a reservoir for common household allergens and other harmful substances such as pet dander and dust mite allergen, which may not only triggers allergies and but negatively impact indoor air quality for all occupants," explains Dr. John McKeon, CEO of ASL. "We are pleased that SIJO's bedding collection has joined the growing number of leading consumer product manufacturers in this responsible effort to achieve asthma & allergy friendly® Certification. At this time of increased focus on healthy indoor air and wellness at home, it is vital that all product claims are based on good science. We congratulate SIJO on passing our rigorous scientific standards and offering consumers bedding options that are proven to create a healthier indoor air environment."

SIJO's AiryWeight Eucalyptus Bedding Collection has met these standards and is CERTIFIED to reduce allergens and irritants and contribute to a healthier indoor environment in the bedroom.

"SIJO is proud to join the family of products CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® with our AiryWeight Eucalyptus Textiles Collection," says Anni Stromfeld, Co-Founder. "Our mission is to advance sleep solu­tions and knowledge, allowing more people to sleep better. We are honored to be recognized not only for the efficacy of our bedding collection, but also for its contribution to a healthier home."

About the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program

The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and Allergy Standards Limited. This program helps people make informed purchases for a #healthierhome. The Program tests household products against strict standards. Products passing these tests, earn the CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® mark. Certified products include air cleaners, bedding, cleaning products, flooring, paints, vacuum cleaners, washing machines and more. Visit aafa.org/certified for more information.

About SIJO

SIJO is a home textile brand that believes the best sleep experiences are created at the intersection of a technical and intuitive understanding of comfort. Their commitment to exhaustive material research and vigilant sourcing results in a fleet of fabrics and fibers that are not only high-quality and high-performance, but are also ethically grown and manufactured, and environmentally efficient.

