Worldwide Email Marketing Software Industry to 2031 - by Component, Channel, Enterprise Size, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Email Marketing Software Market and Business-to-customers - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global email marketing software market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides revenue of the global email marketing software market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global email marketing software market from 2022 to 2031.



The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the email marketing software market.



Secondary research also Incuded Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global email marketing software market.



The report Incudes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments Incuded in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global email marketing software market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global email marketing software market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global email marketing software market. Key players operating in the global email marketing software market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled, in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are attributes of players in the global email marketing software market profiled in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Email Marketing Software Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Definition

4.2. Technology/ Product Roadmap

4.3. Market Factor Analysis

4.3.1. Forecast Factors

4.3.2. Ecosystem/ Value Chain Analysis

4.3.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)

4.3.3.1. Drivers

4.3.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Email Marketing Software Market

4.4.2. End-user Sentiment Analysis: Comparative Analysis on Spending

4.4.2.1. Increase in Spending

4.4.2.2. Decrease in Spending

4.4.3. Short Term and Long Term Impact on the Market

4.5. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)

4.5.1. By Component

4.5.2. By Channel

4.5.3. By Enterprise Size

4.5.4. By End-user



5. Global Email Marketing Software Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Bn), 2016-2031

5.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2016-2020

5.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2021-2031

5.2. Pricing Model Analysis/ Price Trend Analysis



6. Global Email Marketing Software Market Analysis, by Component

6.1. Overview and Definitions

6.2. Key Segment Analysis

6.3. Email Marketing Software Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Component, 2018 - 2031

6.3.1. Software

6.3.2. Services

6.3.2.1. Installation & Integration

6.3.2.2. Support & Maintenance



7. Global Email Marketing Software Market Analysis, by Channel

7.1. Overview and Definitions

7.2. Key Segment Analysis

7.3. Email Marketing Software Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Channel, 2018 - 2031

7.3.1. Business-to-business (B2B)

7.3.2. Business-to-customers (B2C)



8. Global Email Marketing Software Market Analysis, by Enterprise Size

8.1. Overview and Definitions

8.2. Key Segment Analysis

8.3. Email Marketing Software Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Enterprise Size, 2018 - 2031

8.3.1. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

8.3.2. Large Enterprises



9. Global Email Marketing Software Market Analysis, by End-user

9.1. Key Segment Analysis

9.2. Email Marketing Software Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018 - 2031

9.2.1. Retail & E-commerce

9.2.2. IT & Telecom

9.2.3. Travel & Hospitality

9.2.4. BFSI

9.2.5. Healthcare

9.2.6. Education

9.2.7. Others



10. Global Email Marketing Software Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Region

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. Market Size (Tons) (US$ Bn) Forecast by Region, 2018-2031

10.2.1. North America

10.2.2. Europe

10.2.3. Asia Pacific

10.2.4. Middle East & Africa

10.2.5. South America



11. North America Email Marketing Software Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Europe Email Marketing Software Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Asia Pacific Email Marketing Software Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Middle East & Africa Email Marketing Software Market Analysis and Forecast



15. South America Email Marketing Software Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Competition Landscape

16.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players

16.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2020)

16.3. Competitive Scenario

16.3.1. List of Emerging, Prominent and Leading Players

16.3.2. Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions, Partnership, Contacts, Deals, etc.



17. Company Profiles

17.1. AWeber Communications

17.1.1. Business Overview

17.1.2. Company Revenue

17.1.3. Product Portfolio

17.1.4. Geographic Footprint

17.1.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

17.2. Benchmark Internet Group

17.2.1. Business Overview

17.2.2. Company Revenue

17.2.3. Product Portfolio

17.2.4. Geographic Footprint

17.2.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

17.3. Campaign Monitor

17.3.1. Business Overview

17.3.2. Company Revenue

17.3.3. Product Portfolio

17.3.4. Geographic Footprint

17.3.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

17.4. Constant Contact, Inc.

17.4.1. Business Overview

17.4.2. Company Revenue

17.4.3. Product Portfolio

17.4.4. Geographic Footprint

17.4.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

17.5. ConvertKit LLC

17.5.1. Business Overview

17.5.2. Company Revenue

17.5.3. Product Portfolio

17.5.4. Geographic Footprint

17.5.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

17.6. HubSpot, Inc.

17.6.1. Business Overview

17.6.2. Company Revenue

17.6.3. Product Portfolio

17.6.4. Geographic Footprint

17.6.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

17.7. Keap (Infusion Software, Inc.)

17.7.1. Business Overview

17.7.2. Company Revenue

17.7.3. Product Portfolio

17.7.4. Geographic Footprint

17.7.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

17.8. Mailchimp

17.8.1. Business Overview

17.8.2. Company Revenue

17.8.3. Product Portfolio

17.8.4. Geographic Footprint

17.8.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

17.9. Salesforce.com, Inc.

17.9.1. Business Overview

17.9.2. Company Revenue

17.9.3. Product Portfolio

17.9.4. Geographic Footprint

17.9.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

17.10. Sendinblue

17.10.1. Business Overview

17.10.2. Company Revenue

17.10.3. Product Portfolio

17.10.4. Geographic Footprint

17.10.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

17.11. Twilio INC.

17.11.1. Business Overview

17.11.2. Company Revenue

17.11.3. Product Portfolio

17.11.4. Geographic Footprint

17.11.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

17.12. Zoho Corporation

17.12.1. Business Overview

17.12.2. Company Revenue

17.12.3. Product Portfolio

17.12.4. Geographic Footprint

17.12.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

17.13. ActiveCampaign

17.13.1. Business Overview

17.13.2. Company Revenue

17.13.3. Product Portfolio

17.13.4. Geographic Footprint

17.13.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

17.14. MailerLite

17.14.1. Business Overview

17.14.2. Company Revenue

17.14.3. Product Portfolio

17.14.4. Geographic Footprint

17.14.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

17.15. Moosend

17.15.1. Business Overview

17.15.2. Company Revenue

17.15.3. Product Portfolio

17.15.4. Geographic Footprint

17.15.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

17.16. Drip Global, Inc.

17.16.1. Business Overview

17.16.2. Company Revenue

17.16.3. Product Portfolio

17.16.4. Geographic Footprint

17.16.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

17.17. Others



18. Key Takeaways



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/227rc0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets