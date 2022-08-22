SHEIN COLLABORATES WITH THE FUTURE X ON THE ULTIMATE BACK TO SCHOOL COLLECTION

Make an Entrance This Fall with A+ Looks from the #SHEINxTheFutureX collection
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion retailer SHEIN is gearing up for back-to-school in partnership with The Future X, a music group of trendsetting creatives, who have curated the ultimate Y2K-inspired collection with a modern twist.
The Future X is composed of singers Angie Green, Luke Brown and Maci Wood and dancers Jayna Hughes, Sasha Marie, Tray Taylor and Drew Venegas who were individually discovered on TikTok by entertainment legend Simon Fuller. These talented up-and-comers hand selected the perfect pieces from SHEIN to ensure you're the coolest kid on campus when you return to school this fall. In celebration of the new collection, the pop group re-created their hit music video, "Tip of My Tongue," to showcase their favorite pieces.
"The Future X and Shein is a perfect partnership,'' said Fuller. "Fashion and music define pop culture and together we are loving exploring new opportunities to celebrate this synergy. We are so excited for the launch of The Future X Back-To-School Collections and to take our amazing partnership to further new heights."
On a mission to break gender norms in fashion, the SHEIN x The Future X collection will set a tone and push fashion's limits with cool, exaggerated silhouettes, mix-and-match colors as well as layers, baggy pants and bell bottoms that play with proportions.
The Future X has just finished their nationwide Honda Civic Tour with SHEIN as their official fashion sponsor. The Future X sported the cutting-edge collection during their performances to inspire the Gen Z community to celebrate their authenticity and confidence in their own skin.
"We are so excited to grow our partnership with The Future X," said Maxine Silva, Senior Director of Brand PR for SHEIN. "Our customers really resonate with them and they are a great example of how we see our customers: diverse, eclectic and stylish. Our brand mission is to make fashion accessible for all and The Future X is the perfect representation to support this."
Head to SHEIN.com to explore the collection and enter the discount code "FUTUREX" for 20% off and 15% off all orders under $50 AND 20% off all orders over $50 on the SHEIN US site! Additionally, SHEIN is offering free returns within 45 days of ordering and free shipping on all orders over $49.
Tag your #SHEINxTheFutureX looks on Instagram with @sheinofficial, @shein_us and use the hashtags #SHEINxTheFutureX #SHEINforall #SHEINpartner with your favorite back-to-school style.
Founded in 2012, SHEIN is a leading global online retailer with key operation centers in Guangzhou, Singapore and Los Angeles, along with other major markets. SHEIN reaches consumers across more than 150 countries around the world. We place a premium on choice, delivering new fashion, beauty and lifestyle products daily. Our mission is to help people express their individuality through the latest trends that are accessible and affordable. To learn more about SHEIN, follow us at SHEIN.com and Instagram.com/sheinofficial.
The group's seven members include singers Angie Green, Luke Brown, and Maci Wood with dancers Jayna Hughes, Sasha Marie, Tray Taylor and Drew Venegas. With Founding Partner E.L.F. Cosmetics, SHEIN and Honda for their recent Honda Civic Tour, The Future X are based in Los Angeles, living and working together in their compound recording, rehearsing, and creating content.
Fans can enjoy watching every stage of the group's creative and personal journey, by following @thefuturexofficial.
