Lutz Evolves Client Advisory Services Offering

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, is excited to announce the growth of its Client Advisory Services (CAS) offering. This service will extend many of the same benefits from outsourced accounting to accounting software consulting, training and support, along with a new technology-focused package.
Scott Miller, Consulting Director, said, "The accounting function can be a heavy burden for small businesses to take on alone. Each organization is different, so we work to tailor our services to the client's unique needs. We offer multiple packages from outsourcing a small piece of your day-to-day accounting operations to fully managing your accounting practice and taking on the CFO role."
Lutz is committed to providing value-add services to our clients, giving them the flexibility to focus on growing their business. With the new tech-focused model, companies can capitalize on their data and discover new opportunities to improve.
"Our goal with the new tech-forward service model is to help customers make informed business decisions, receive timely financial information and remove the stress of managing an accounting team. Expanding the CAS service line will strengthen our position in the market and allow us to better serve our client base," said Steve Nebbia, Lutz Consulting Director.
Learn more about Lutz's Client Advisory Services here: www.lutz.us/cas
Lutz is the business solutions firm for people seeking a partner to help energize and heighten financial and organizational success. Born and raised in Nebraska, our experienced team simplifies complexities and provides accounting, wealth management, recruiting, M&A and technology services. We embrace your business as our own to spark the right solutions and help you thrive. MIND WHAT MATTERS + WWW.LUTZ.US
Contact: Brooke Sorensen
Telephone: (402) 827-2083
Email: bsorensen@lutz.us
SOURCE Lutz Financial
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.