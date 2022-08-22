Braustin Homes Grows Leadership Team to Prepare for New Product Launch

The Nation's First Virtual Manufactured Homes Dealership Appoints New CFO, VP-Engineering, and VP-Marketing to Meet Needs of Booming Business

SAN ANTONIO, Aug 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Braustin Homes, the nation's first virtual manufactured home dealership, is growing their leadership team with three new positions that will provide the financial, engineering and marketing expertise needed to expand offerings to help more potential homeowners find and finance affordable housing in Texas.

"The largest. generation of first-time home buyers we've ever seen is finding a shortage of homes available for $250,000 and under," says Braustin Homes CEO Alberto Piña. "While traditional housing availability is slowing down, the manufactured housing industry is blowing up. We need to keep growing along with the industry to provide easier access to beautiful new homes through our virtual dealerships and streamlined financial technology options."

Edward Stepanow, a financial executive with more than 20 years of experience working with high-growth and other market-leading companies, has joined the Braustin Homes team as Chief Financial Officer to help navigate a new financial product launch and manage the company's anticipated growth.

Stepanow has significant financial leadership experience in both the financial services and construction industries. Most recently, he served as CFO and Treasurer for MediciNova, a NASDAQ listed, California-based biopharmaceutical company. During his career, he has also held leadership positions for Guido Companies, Millennium Packaging, Bridgepoint Education, Inc. BPI, The CIT Group CIT, ITT Capital Group ITT and Coast Federal Bank.

"Braustin Homes is disrupting an industry that is still run in an old-fashioned way, with faxes, face-to-face meetings and inflated pricing," says Stepanow. "I'm looking forward to working with this highly-motivated team that is utilizing technology to modernize the manufactured home buying experience and make things faster, cheaper, and more convenient."

Jon Roberts, a 20-year software industry veteran, has joined Braustin as Vice President of Engineering. Roberts has a wide breadth of experience working in fintech, restaurants, retail verticals, and other industries with a focus on systems, scaling and team building. He has held leadership positions with the United Services Automobile Association (USAA); Olo, a leading SaaS platform for restaurants; and Virtustream, an enterprise-class Dell Technologies business.

Nick Herrera has joined Braustin Homes as Vice President of Marketing. Previously, he was recognized as the #1 Senior Marketing Consultant at the prestigious Marketing 360 Agency, where he was celebrated for his ability to grow businesses and build teams. He has also served as Chief Marketing Officer for a national acting and film production studio, Chief Operating Officer for a large commercial janitorial company, and a Fractional Marketing Director who developed strategies for NFL athletes, UFC champions and SAG actors.

Stepanow, Roberts, and Herrera will contribute to a leadership team helmed by CEO Alberto Piña and COO Jason Piña, which has more than 75 years of experience building and growing market-leading organizations.

They are backed by a team of tech leaders who serve on Braustin's board of directors: Mike Troy, General Partner, Geekdom Fund and Pat Condon, Co-founder of Rackspace Technology. Other advisors and investors include Graham Weston, Co-founder of Rackspace, and Pat Mathews, Co-founder and CEO of Webmail and Co-Founder and General Partner of Active Capital.

Brothers Alberto and Jason Piña established Braustin Homes in 2017 with the goal of merging manufactured housing with a more accessible, 21st-century buying experience. In five years, they built a middle market business that has created 36 jobs on its path to market leader and helped 559 families navigate the process of buying an affordable home.

"Braustin's business model centralizes and simplifies all of the complexity in the manufactured home business," says Rackspace Co-Founder Pat Condon, who serves on Braustin's board of directors. "They are always looking ahead to deliver products and services that reach an underserved population that is trying to compete in a fast-moving housing market."

Braustin Homes will be launching a financial technology (fintech) tool to speed up and streamline the new land home construction loan process later this quarter.

MEDIA KIT with photos and logo: https://bit.ly/3R0ahu6

ABOUT BRAUSTIN HOMES: Founded in 2017 by brothers and San Antonio natives, Alberto and Jason Piña, Braustin Homes' mission is to help more families become homeowners. It is the nation's first virtual manufactured home dealership, and its customer-focused approach includes upfront pricing, instant estimates online, quotes over the phone and physical tours accompanied by video chats with team members. Its online catalog merges the web, app and in-person home-buying experience into a seamless journey. It also has hybrid dealerships in San Antonio and Odessa, Texas. Braustin Homes is headquartered in San Antonio. For more information, visit https://findmymobilehome.com

