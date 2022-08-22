Global Luxury Packaging Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Players Include DS Smith, Crown Holdings, Ardagh and WestRock Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Luxury Packaging Market, By Material, By End-User Industry, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The process of luxury packaging involves design, research, development and manufacturing. This type of packaging enhances the image of a brand. According to research, consumers are more willing to pay more for products with beautiful packaging. Therefore, luxury packaging is crucial to the marketing strategy of a brand.
Market Dynamics:
Growing demand for sustainable and bio-degradable packaging is expected to drive growth of the luxury packaging market. Increasing consumer spending on online shopping and growing demand for personalized packaging are other major factor fostering market growth.
Additionally, growing consumer interest on luxury goods and expanding cosmetic industry will further favor the market growth. For instance, in February 2021, Ardagh Group introduced a new edition to their glass portfolio that caters to the limited-edition Vodka bottle (Absolut). The glass is blue frosted with upward spiral design having 16 swirls that symbolizes a never-ending cycle of change.
On the other hand, low adoption of packaging in heavy products and covid-19 impact are major factor expected to restrict the market growth.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global luxury packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global luxury packaging market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Tier 1 Companies (DS Smith PLC, Crown Holdings Inc., Ardagh Group, WestRock Co., Owens-Illinois Inc., International Paper Company Inc., Amcor PLC, Delta Global, GPA Global), and Tier 2 Companies (HH Deluxe Packaging, Prestige Packaging Industries, Pendragon Presentation Packaging, Stolzle Glass Group, Keenpac, Elegant Packaging, BC Boncor, Luxpac Ltd, McLaren Packaging Ltd, and B Smith Packaging Ltd)
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global luxury packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global luxury packaging market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Luxury Packaging, By Material
- Market Luxury Packaging, By End-user Industry
- Market Luxury Packaging, By Region
- Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Growing demand for sustainable and bio-degradable packaging
- High capital investment involved establishing packaging facility
- Growing consumer preferences for personalized packaging
- Impact Analysis
- Key Highlights
- Regulatory Scenario
- Product launch/Approvals
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Analysis
- Merger and Acquisition Scenario
4. Global Luxury Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- COVID-19 Epidemiology
- Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis
- Economic Impact
5. Global Luxury Packaging Market , By Material, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Paperboard
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Glass
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Metal
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Plastics
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Other Types of Materials
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
6. Global Luxury Packaging Market , By End-user Industry, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Cosmetics and Fragrances
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
- Confectionery
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
- Watches and Jewellery
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
- Premium Beverages
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
- Other End-user Industries
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
7. Global Luxury Packaging Market , By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Country 2017-2030
- Country Trends
- North America
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Europe
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Asia Pacific
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Latin America
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Middle East & Africa
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Rest of World
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
8. Competitive Landscape
- DS Smith PLC
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Developments
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Crown Holdings Inc.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Ardagh Group
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- WestRock Co.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Owens-Illinois Inc.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- International Paper Company Inc.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Amcor PLC
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Delta Global
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Keenpac
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Others
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Analyst Views
9. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9xqstr
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
