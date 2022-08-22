CROWN'S NEW SUSTAINABILITY REPORT EMPHASIZES FORWARD MOMENTUM TOWARD ACHIEVING TWENTYBY30 GOALS

YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK (Crown) (www.crowncork.com) has published its 2021 Sustainability Report to share progress against its dedicated Twentyby30 sustainability strategy and other key environmental, social and governance (ESG) achievements during fiscal years 2019 through 2021. Launched in 2020, Crown's comprehensive Twentyby30 program includes 20 measurable sustainability goals to be completed by or before the end of 2030, all set against a 2019 baseline. The program includes five distinct pillars of action – Climate Action, Resource Efficiency, Optimum Circularity, Working Together and Never Compromise – which are supported by the Company's robust governance and ethics principles and practices.
"We are incredibly proud of the progress we have made one year into the implementation of our Twentyby30 program," said John Rost, Ph.D., Vice President, Global Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs at Crown. "Our strategy focuses on several key issues including emissions reduction, product lifecycle and recyclability to slow the pace of climate change, transitioning to renewable electricity, prioritizing water preservation, enhancing employee and product safety, and increasing workforce diversity. We are mindful that sustainability is not a linear journey and remain committed to continuous process and product innovation and exploring how we can accelerate progress by collaborating with our customers, suppliers and the industry at large."
Some of the tangible advances made by the Company toward its Twentyby30 program goals (as of December 31, 2021) include:
Achievement
Published Twentyby30
Progress Toward Twentyby30
11% reduction in absolute
Reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2
22 %
30% of total electricity used in
Source 75% renewable
40 %
Installed flow meters on 100%
Reduce water usage in our
18 %
By 2030, be replenishing 100%
N/A
28% of the Company's global
Send zero waste from our
N/A
4% global average reduction in
Reduce packaging material use
40 %
8% decrease in Total
Reduce our TRIR by 20% by
40 %
75% of high-risk suppliers have
By 2025, all suppliers
100% (achieved milestone four
The report is available on the sustainability section of Crown's website and has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Core Standard and adheres to the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), which Crown recently signed onto as a participant. The report also maps Crown's progress to indicators defined by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Containers & Packaging standard and key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Company's climate reporting also follows the guidelines of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The 2021 report includes the Company's GRI index as well as its SASB and TCFD disclosures.
Crown's 2021 Sustainability Report received independent assurance from Lucideon CICS Limited related to its total 2021 data for GHG emissions (Scope 1, 2 and 3 categories) and 2021 water usage data. Lucideon also provided GRI verification to the GRI Core Index, Limited Verification.
About Crown Holdings, Inc.
Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.
For more information, contact sustainability@crowncork.com
For editorial inquiries: Emily Hogan, Senior Account Executive, FINN Partners; Tel: +1 630 248 5232; Email: emily.hogan@finnpartners.com
