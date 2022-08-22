New Fiction Book Follows Philosophical Road Trip of a Young Female Truck Driver

Protagonist Travels Throughout the Southwest U.S. and Discovers Many Life Lessons in "The Mildenhall Legacy"

LOVELAND, Colo., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspired by the theme that "people are greater than the sum of their parts," author Albert Sipes bursts into fiction by taking the reader on a voyage with the lead character, Eve Chambers, through a journey to help herself by helping others.

"The Mildenhall Legacy" is a contemporary fiction novel based in the southwestern U.S. 22-year-old Eve travels across the country to complete her education but quickly runs out of money. She becomes a truck driver to earn money, taking her on an expedition to meet people she never knew were in her family.

While meeting these fascinating characters throughout her odyssey, Eve discovers that she is heir to The Mildenhall oil fortune. This newfound wealth fills Eve's pockets to the brim but offers new challenges, questions, and obstacles about Eve's morals and ethics.

"This book aims to present a story where my protagonist seeks opportunity and takes others with her on the journey," Sipes said. "This new wealth does not alter her core values. Her life can resonate with people from the humble to the revered."

"The Mildenhall Legacy"

By Albert Sipes

ISBN: 9781669814931 (softcover); ISBN: 9781669814924 (electronic)

Available at Xlibris, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Albert L. Sipes wrote his autobiography, "Boomer – 1945," published in 2020. His view of the world depicts a conservative upbringing with a sparkle for inquisition. He was an Army copy editor for his Division newspaper in Vietnam and worked as a Denver radio broadcaster, reporting the news at a classical music station. He also worked as a professional driver for several transportation companies. His area of operation was throughout the United States and Canada. Al and his wife Cathy live in Colorado. "The Mildenhall Legacy" is his first novel. For more about the author or his book, visit http://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/840641-the-mildenhall-legacy.

Media Contact

Zared Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 480-306-7065, zgoldfarb@lavidge.com

SOURCE LAVIDGE