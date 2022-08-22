GATE Energy Awarded Salamanca Commissioning

HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GATE Energy, the Houston-based engineering, commissioning and field services firm is pleased to announce that they have been awarded the commissioning management and execution contract for LLOG's Salamanca development.
The scope of this work includes pre-commissioning and commissioning planning and execution at both the onshore fabrication site and offshore. The GATE commissioning team will also support initial startup activities offshore.
Mark Myhre, President of GATE Commissioning, said, "This Salamanca award exemplifies our relationship and partnership with LLOG following our success on the Delta House project. GATE Energy continues to enjoy our strong position in the commissioning segment with 10 major deepwater commissioning projects awarded to us in just the past 9 years. Our culture and backlog are strong with the investment in our people and processes continuing to show dividends. We look forward to ensuring LLOG succeeds on Salamanca and are excited for the future of our people, clients, and industry."
The Salamanca FPS will be located in Block 689 of the Keathley Canyon to tap into the Leon and Castile discoveries. The deepwater platform sits in approximately 6,400 ft, capable of producing 60,000 BOPD, 25,000 BWPD, and 40 MMSCFD of natural gas.
GATE Energy is a family of companies that provide scalable, fit-for-purpose services for the energy sector including engineering, commissioning, and specialty field services.
For more information on GATE Energy, visit www.gate.energy
SOURCE GATE Energy
