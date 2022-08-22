Lively Paws Launches The Pee Boss™, Rescuing Households From Pet Stains and Odors With Permanent Results

The safe, powerful and eco-friendly formula can be used on any animal urine, a non-enzyme digester that breaks down spots and smells, leaving nothing behind.
GREENVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lively Paws, makers of new generation pet solutions, happily announces the launch of Lively Paws™ The Pee Boss, a revolutionary animal stain and urine remover that rescues furniture, carpets, and floors from stains and odors left by household pets.
The urine eliminator tackles unsightly spots and smells and is free from harmful chemicals or bleaches, making it safe to use on fabrics and upholstery with lasting results. The eco-friendly blend contains billions of digesters per application, designed to be applied directly to the area with urine. It requires reaction time for the compounds to digest properly to eliminate all traces of discoloration and scent.
"We want pet owners to spend more time playing catch than cleaning up after their beloved furry companions," said Mike Collingwood, CEO. "With the Pee Boss™, they can do just that, with the peace of mind knowing this urine digester is safe, effective, and permanent. Our eco-friendly proprietary blend doesn't rely on enzymes and can be used on all surfaces and even in carpet cleaning machines. The results will pleasantly surprise pet owners!"
The remover prevents pets from urinating in the same spot when the product is applied to the entire area where urine has been placed. It also works on older, dirty stains and is effective when sprayed on pets to eliminate skunk scents.
The brand's commitment to animals extends to its partnerships with animal welfare organizations that rescue pets and find them a proper home. Lively Paws regularly donates a portion of sales from its product line to help with pet care and placements.
The Pee Boss™ sells for $21.97 for a 32-ounce bottle. Visit Lively Paws™ for more details.
###
About Lively Paws
Lively Paws is improving the lives of dogs and their owners one chewy supplement at a time. They worked with a team of trusted veterinarians to create a line of supplements that help your dog live a longer life and a comfortable one. Every product is made in the USA in accordance with the FDA's current Good Manufacturing Practices and is routinely tested by a third party to guarantee consistency and quality. Its latest product, Pee Boss™, is an animal stain and odor remover that breaks down pet urine and leaves lasting, clean results.
Media Contact
Sydney Bennett, Lively Paws, 5737957981, sydney@teamchicexecs.com
SOURCE Lively Paws
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
