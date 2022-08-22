Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Global Market Report 2022 :Rising Utility Investments in Power T&D Infrastructure for Transitioning to the Smart Grid Standard Drive Adoption

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market to Reach $312.8 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment estimated at US$257.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$312.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Wire & Cable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$117.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Switchgear segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25% share of the global Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $68.2 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $63.7 Billion by 2026
Transformers can be either integrated in compact substations or free-standing; pad, platform, ground, pole-mounted, and should exhibit high performance thermally, magnetically and electrically. Transformers need to be designed in such a way that they are easy to handle, install, lift, and transport. The Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$68.2 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market.
China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$63.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$74.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Major developments occurring in power transmission and distribution (T&D) systems across the world include electrification of transportation and heating for long term reduction of carbon emissions; decentralization through distributed generation, storage, and demand response; and digitization through the integration of smart sensor, smart meters, connected devices, Internet of Things (IoT), and other digital network technology systems and solutions.
