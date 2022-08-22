James Avery Partners with Von Maur to Bring Handcrafted Jewelry to the Midwest

The Texas-based jeweler is known for its memorable silver charms, rings and more
KERRVILLE, Texas, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry announced today that it is partnering with Von Maur, a family-owned, Midwestern department store, to offer a selection of its jewelry. The partnership will launch both online and, in phases from August to October, to 37 Von Maur locations across 15 states.
"We are thrilled to partner with Von Maur. Since both James Avery Artisan Jewelry and Von Maur are family-owned companies, we both share the similar values and strive for integrity in how we treat our Associates and Customers," says John McCullough, CEO of James Avery. "Dedication, hard work and the hands of many are involved in the creation of every design, from the concept and production to finishing."
Von Maur, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, will introduce James Avery to its loyal customer base, offering meaningful jewelry designed to connect people, their life events and celebrations.
"Von Maur looks forward to being able to service our customers with the best of James Avery," says Joy Place, Vice President of Merchandising at Von Maur. "Both of our companies put the customer first and share many similarities in our family-owned businesses. We know this brand is a perfect fit for our stores and can't wait to see where this partnership takes us."
Born in Milwaukee and raised in the Chicago area, James Avery (the company's founder) was first introduced to the scenic Texas Hill Country by way of the U.S. Army Air Corps. From the beginning, James Avery's goal was to create jewelry with special meaning for his customers. It was also important that his designs had lasting appeal, a timelessness that would endure from one generation to the next. Artisanship has always been paramount to James Avery Artisan Jewelry because it expresses the true meaning behind each design.
"We want every customer at Von Maur to experience the handcrafted artistry and integrity that Mr. Avery brought to his original designs and his legacy that continues to live on in our collections today," says Rob Mitchell, Director of Wholesale Business development at James Avery.
About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, offering finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 98 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo, and Corpus Christi, Texas, using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 110 James Avery stores in four states and our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, more over 220 Dillard's locations and more.
About Von Maur – Von Maur is a Midwestern department store chain with 37 locations in 15 states, specializing in clothing, accessories, shoes, beauty products, home decor and more.
