Media Advisory - Government of Canada closes 2022 Cross-Canada Consultations on Official Languages

A summit on the Cross-Canada Consultations on Official Languages will focus on the future of official languages
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, will welcome hundreds of people working in official language communities across the country to a summit to close the 2022 Cross-Canada Consultations on Official Languages on Thursday, August 25, at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa. She will be joined by the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board, Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and Marc Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages.
Minister Petitpas Taylor will discuss the conclusions reached at the cross-Canada consultations from the past few months and announce significant funding for youth and the future of Canada's linguistic communities.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
Journalists must confirm their attendance by sending their full name, the name of the media outlet they represent and their preference to media@pch.gc.ca by 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. For journalists participating virtually, a Zoom link will be sent to allow them to ask questions after the press conference.
EVENT:
Press conference
DATE:
Thursday, August 25, 2022
TIME:
4:15 p.m. (Media will be welcomed from 4 p.m.)
PLACE:
National Arts Centre, Canada Room
1 Elgin Street
Ottawa, Ontario
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
