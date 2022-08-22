Unum Refreshed Accident Policy Covers Pet Boarding, Organized Sports and Family Care

Company increases coverage options to add value to benefits portfolio
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses seek to provide greater protection for employees in the form of voluntary benefits, accident insurance is high on the list. Unum offers expanded coverage and more value for individuals if they have an injury that requires medical attention. Additional covered accident* benefits, including pet boarding, childcare, alternative therapies such as acupuncture and visits to see a behavioral health therapist, may be included to support overall employee health and wellness.
According to the National Safety Council, every 10 minutes 1,054 people have a preventable injury that is severe enough to require medical attention. Katherine Thompson, assistant vice president of Product & Market Development at Unum said, "The accident enhancements expand our ability to support customers during life's unforeseen moments. It's part of helping the working world thrive; to provide solutions, security and protection so they can manage out of pocket expenses and focus on recovery."
Unum's Accident benefit helps cover some of the following medical costs:
Broaden Family Coverage
- Family Care & Pet Boarding – Assistance taking care of two-and four-legged family members while a worker recovers after a surgical procedure and/or an injury.
- Organized Sports - The plan now includes treatment when an accident occurs while playing organized sports.
Treatment Beyond Physical Injuries
- Behavioral Health Therapy – Provides coverage for therapy visits.
- Alternative Therapy – Includes acupuncture treatment.
- Personal Safety – Benefits payable if a safety program is completed. This includes CPR or first aid certification, swim lessons, self-defense course or defensive driving.
- Healthcare Employee Coverage – Additional benefits payable to employees when they seek treatment in a facility owned or operated by the employer.
- Policy Value Increases – Financial value of the policy increases the longer a person maintains coverage.
Covered individuals may also receive treatment due to an injury as a victim of a felony or sexual assault. Other accident benefits may include coverage while making home renovations, automobile modifications and loss of hearing.
This enhanced product is one of many additional employee benefit solutions from Unum that supports time away from work, technology integration with HR systems, and administrative assistance.
Workers can enroll in Unum's Accident Insurance during annual benefits enrollment, which typically takes place in the fall. Benefits will start January 1, 2023.
*State variations apply
About Unum Group
Unum UNM, an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2021, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $8.2 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by the Ethisphere®.
Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
SOURCE Unum Group
