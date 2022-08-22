Milton Hershey School's Thomas Robinson Named Board President of the Coalition of Residential Excellence (CORE)

Robinson brings 23 years of experience in residential education and leadership to his new CORE position.

HERSHEY, Pa., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thomas Robinson, associate director of Elementary Division Home Life at Milton Hershey School, has been named president of the Board of Directors for the Coalition of Residential Excellence (CORE), a nationally recognized professional organization focused on advancing and strengthening residential education programs for economically and socially disadvantaged youth.

Robinson has been a member of CORE's Board of Directors since 2015 and most recently served as vice president. He was elected president by leaders from CORE's member organizations, which include 38 residential schools throughout the U.S.

"Through my involvement in CORE and career at MHS, I've seen the critical need for quality education and a safe space for children to live and learn," said Robinson. "My presidency will be focused on concrete ways our members can collaborate to enhance supports and create more opportunities for the children we serve."

Robinson brings 23 years of experience in residential education and leadership to his new CORE position. At MHS, a cost-free residential school for children in pre-K through 12th grade from low-income backgrounds, he oversees the home life experience for the school's youngest students, starting at 4 years of age.

"We are very proud of Thomas for embracing this role, helping lead strategy, and raising awareness for residential programming at a national level," said Pete Gurt '85, MHS President. "As an MHS graduate myself, I know the impact that MHS and other CORE-member organizations make in helping children and their families break the cycle of poverty."

CORE members represent boarding schools, residential charter schools, children's homes, youth ranches, and other residential education-based programs. Since 1989, the organization has promoted and strengthened programs for children and equipped members with resources and training.

In October, Milton Hershey School will host the 2022 CORE National Conference where members and other professionals will learn from one another and develop solutions to current challenges facing residential education. To learn more or to register, visit core-dc.org.

