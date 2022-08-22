Global Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Report 2022: A $4.91 Billion Market by 2032 - Opportunities with Novel Composition and Route of Administration

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market - A Global and Country Level Analysis: Focus on Therapeutics, Indication, Product, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global narcolepsy therapeutics market is projected to reach $4,912.3 million by 2032 from $915.2 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 15.93% during the forecast period 2022-2032

This The market is driven by certain factors, such as low satisfaction with available therapies, robust pipeline products, rising uptake of narcolepsy awareness programs, and improving diagnosis.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global narcolepsy therapeutics market is in the rapidly evolving and dynamic stage, which opens ample opportunities for life science companies. Also, companies that are already in the development phase for narcolepsy therapies are trying to bring advanced treatment options to the market to improve the quality of life of people with narcolepsy.

The companies operating in the global narcolepsy therapeutics market are now focusing more on disease-specific and personalized treatment options. Also, major players such as Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd, and Bioproject Pharma are investing heavily in research and development for their respective therapeutic products.

Impact

Albeit narcolepsy is an orphan disorder with only about 3 million people globally, the existing management of narcolepsy propounds the area as investigational for drug research and development. Currently, all available therapies are symptom-centric and do not cure the condition.

In about 50% of people, disorder onset often occurs prior to age 25 with a delayed diagnosis, especially in adolescents. Insubstantial abilities of existing therapies to cover a complete range of symptoms and insignificant improvement in the quality of life of people with narcolepsy have led to the emergence of several innovative therapies in recent years. The market witnessed approximately 39 regulatory and legal developments during the time period between January 2019 and May 2022.

In addition, the disorder profoundly increases the psychosocial burden on people with narcolepsy. Associated high treatment costs and dwindled work productivity with reduced income levels are some of the key factors adding to the psychosocial burden for people living with narcolepsy.

Most companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolio with the launch of best-in-class distinctive novel therapeutics and trying to address the limitations and challenges with available therapies in an effort to increase their global footprint alongside.

Market Segmentation

Due to recent research and development in type 1 narcolepsy, significant therapies with novel mechanisms of action, reduced dosing, and better efficacy are emerging. Therefore, the segment is dominated by type 1 narcolepsy, which held a share of 69.60% in 2021.

In 2021, the global narcolepsy therapeutics market (by product) is dominated by commercialized products with 100% market share.

The global narcolepsy therapeutics market (by therapeutics) is presently dominated by central nervous system stimulant, with a value of $535.3 million , as of 2021.

, as of 2021. In 2021, the U.S. accounted for a share of 93.48% of the global narcolepsy therapeutics market. The segment is expected to reach $4,327.7 million in 2032 from $855.5 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 15.24% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Recent Developments in the Global Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market

On March 28, 2022 , Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC divested Sunosi. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will expand its presence in neuroscience by acquiring Sunosi (solriamfetol) from Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC.

, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC divested Sunosi. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will expand its presence in neuroscience by acquiring Sunosi (solriamfetol) from Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. On August 31, 2021 , Health Canada approved Jazz Pharmaceutical's Sunosi (solriamfetol) for excessive daytime sleepiness associated with narcolepsy.

, Health Canada approved Jazz Pharmaceutical's Sunosi (solriamfetol) for excessive daytime sleepiness associated with narcolepsy. On August 10, 2021 , Harmony Biosciences LLC's successful track record of Wakix motivated Blackstone to enter a strategic financing collaboration, where the company agreed to invest up to $330.0 million of financing and growth capital in Harmony Biosciences LLC.

, Harmony Biosciences LLC's successful track record of Wakix motivated Blackstone to enter a strategic financing collaboration, where the company agreed to invest up to of financing and growth capital in Harmony Biosciences LLC. On September 16, 2021 , Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. announced the enrolment of the first patient in the new phase 3 clinical trial SYMPHONY (a study evaluating a mechanistic approach to treating narcolepsy) of AXS-12 in narcoleptic patients.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market

1.1 Product Definition

1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion

2 Market Scope

2.1 Key Questions Answered in the Report

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Data Sources

3.1.1 Primary Data Source

3.1.2 Secondary Data Sources

3.2 Market Estimation Model

3.3 Criteria for Company Profiling

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Epidemiology of Narcolepsy

4.2.1 U.S.

4.2.2 EU4 and U.K.

4.2.3 Japan

4.3 Key Therapeutic Classes for Narcolepsy

4.3.1 Central Nervous System Stimulants

4.3.2 Histamine-3 (H3) Receptor Antagonist/Inverse Agonist

4.3.3 Dopamine and Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor (DNRI)

4.4 Currently Approved and Investigational Treatments for Narcolepsy

4.5 Current Market Size and Growth Potential, $Million, 2021-2031

5 Industry Insights

5.1 Overview

5.2 Treatment Guideline for Narcolepsy Therapeutics

5.3 Legal Requirements and Frameworks

5.3.1 Legal Requirement and Framework in the U.S.

5.3.1.1 Clinical Trial Authorization

5.3.1.2 Marketing Authorization

5.3.1.3 USFDA Guidelines for NDA Submission

5.3.1.4 Post Authorization Regulations

5.3.2 Legal Requirement and Framework in Europe

5.3.2.1 EMA Drug Licence Application Process

5.3.2.2 Centralized Procedure

5.3.2.3 Decentralized Procedure

5.3.2.4 Mutual-Recognition Procedure

5.3.2.5 National Procedure

5.3.3 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Japan

5.4 Reimbursement Scenario

6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Overview

6.2 Impact Analysis

6.3 Market Drivers

6.3.1 Large Population of Undiagnosed and Untreated Narcolepsy Patients

6.3.2 Increasing Research Funding for Neuroscience

6.3.3 Approval of Advanced Therapies with Novel Mechanism of Action (MoA)

6.3.4 Existing Unmet Needs of Patients and Healthcare Professionals (HCPs)

6.4 Market Restraints

6.4.1 Delayed Diagnosis

6.4.2 Lack of Awareness

6.5 Market Opportunities

6.5.1 Growing Opportunities in Asian Countries

6.5.2 Opportunity for Narcolepsy Therapies with Novel Composition and Route of Administration

7 Competitive Insights

7.1 Corporate Strategies

7.1.1 Synergistic Activities

7.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

7.1.3 Funding and Business Expansion Activities

7.2 Business Strategies

7.2.1 Regulatory and Legal Developments

7.2.2 Clinical Developments

8 Global Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market, by Product, $Million, 2021-2032

8.1 Overview

8.2 Commercialized Products

8.2.1 Xywav

8.2.2 Sunosi

8.2.3 Wakix

8.3 Pipeline Products

8.3.1 Phase 1

8.3.2 Phase 2

8.3.2.1 SUVN-G3031

8.3.2.2 Quilience

8.3.3 Phase 3

8.3.3.1 AXS-12

8.3.3.2 FT218

9 Global Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market, by Indication, $Million, 2021-2032

9.1 Overview

9.2 Type 1 Narcolepsy

9.3 Type 2 Narcolepsy

9.4 Secondary Narcolepsy

10 Global Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market, by Therapeutics, $Million, 2021-2032

10.1 Overview

10.2 Central Nervous System Stimulant

10.3 Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor

10.4 Histamine-3 (H3) Receptor Antagonist/Inverse Agonist

11 Global Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market, by Country, $Million, 2021-2032

11.1 Overview

11.2 U.S.

11.3 U.K.

11.4 Germany

11.5 France

11.6 Italy

11.7 Spain

11.8 Japan

12 Market - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

12.1 Company Overview

12.2 Role in the Global Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market

12.3 Key Competitors

12.4 Key Distributors

12.5 Financials

12.6 Corporate Strategies

12.7 Analyst's Perspective

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

Harmony Bioscience, LLC

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Sumitomo Pharma Co Ltd

Suven Life Sciences Limited

NLS Pharmaceutics AG

Balance Therapeutics

