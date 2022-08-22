Canadian Coast Guard Protects Coastal Ecosystems for Local Community

COLLIERS, NL, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to keeping our marine and coastal areas clean and safe for generations to come. The Canadian Coast Guard is proud to report that another large hazardous ship has been removed and is no longer a threat to the marine environment.

The Hamilton Banker was a 100' steel fishing vessel which went aground in Colliers, Newfoundland during a winter storm in January 2020. The vessel was assessed and considered a pollution risk to the environment. The local community and environmental response teams were pleased to see the abandoned vessel successfully dismantled and towed away in June 2022.

In total, approximately 41,000 liters of fuel, lubricants and oily water mixtures was pumped from the vessel and the 711,000 lbs vessel, dismantled into approximately 17 sections, was removed from the marine environment. Dive teams conducted surveys of the seafloor and removed debris including heavy pieces of steel from the ship. Debris removal is now complete and divers conducted a final underwater video survey.

The dismantled vessel is safety stowed on a barge and secured alongside the Marine Recycling Corporation's facility in Sydney, Nova Scotia. The company was awarded the contract following a competitive bid process.

Quotes

"The Canadian Coast Guard works around the clock to protect coastal communities and marine ecosystems. Their work benefits members in communities like Colliers, who can now safely enjoy their coastal waters. A big thank you to the community and environmental response teams for a job well done removing this vessel of concern."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

The Canadian Coast Guard is the lead agency responding to ship source pollution and threats of pollution in Canadian waters.

Polluters must use their own resources to address pollution or hire a service provider to do so on their behalf.

If the polluter is unknown, unable or unwilling to respond, the Canadian Coast Guard will act quickly to address any threat of pollution.

Canada follows the "polluter pays" principle. This means the polluter is responsible for the costs of the damage caused by their pollution.

Related Products:

Photos and video available upon request

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard