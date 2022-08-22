SWBC Mortgage Corporation Welcomes New CTO

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SWBC Mortgage Corporation announced today that Paul Gorske has been appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He brings 20 years of experience in IT leadership position – 15 of which were spent in the mortgage industry.
Most recently, Gorske served as the Vice President of IT Global Shared Services for Ryan LLC, an organization that provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services. Gorske's primary focus will be on scalability and automation, to improve the technology and end-to-end experience for SWBC Mortgage employees. He aims to do this by developing a technology strategy and roadmap for the organization.
His previous experience in the mortgage industry includes working for PrimeLending, Pacific Union Financial, Saxon, and Nationstar. Gorske is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin.
"We are thrilled to welcome Paul to the SWBC Mortgage family. Paul brings a wealth of knowledge and mortgage industry experience to the table, and we look forward to leveraging his technology expertise," said Susan Stewart, CEO of SWBC Mortgage.
SWBC Mortgage Corporation (swbcmortgage.com) is a full-service mortgage lender approved by FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC Mortgage has been providing mortgage banking services since 1988. Through the changing landscape of the mortgage industry, the company has remained committed to service, integrity, and stability while growing to serve communities and borrowers in 43 states. Today, SWBC Mortgage is consistently recognized as one of the top 50 lenders in America and is home to numerous top-ranked originators. Building on a rich history of success, SWBC Mortgage has highly experienced team members who leverage cutting-edge technology to deliver industry-leading speed and service, while providing a personal, experienced touch to the mortgage process. The company's state-of-the-art digital application, unrivaled speed to close, and seamless transition to our servicing platform result in customers who consistently rate SWBC Mortgage as a top lending experience.
As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals with a wide range of services, including insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages businesses around the world. No matter how wide its reach is, SWBC always listens to its customers' needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC's website at swbc.com.
SOURCE SWBC
